Tripod Student Leader of the Week: Max Herman ’19

Name: Max Herman

Class Year: 2019

Hometown: San Francisco, California

Leadership on Campus: President of Alpha Delta Phi, Member of Boy’s Varsity Lacrosse Team

Tell us about your leadership experience: Building close relationships with members of both groups. It has been very meaningful to have such a diversified and good group of friends to lean on and that wouldn’t be possible without the connections I have made as a member of both AD and the lacrosse team. Balancing the fraternity, lacrosse, and academics is not an easy task, but these friends have made it a manageable learning experience and I am very grateful.

Fun Fact: I’m bilingual in English and Farsi.

