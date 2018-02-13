Women’s Hockey Sweeps Weekend Series With Wesleyan

CAT MACLENNAN ’20

STAFF WRITER

The Trinity Bantams played back to back games against the Wesleyan Cardinals this past weekend. Friday night, Trinity took the win with a 2-0 final score. Trinity women’s hockey improves to a 6-14- 1 overall record while the Wesleyan Women’s hockey team falls to a 5-12-4 overall record, continuing their five-game losing streak. This was Trinity’s 22nd win in a row against the Cardinals, a streak dating back to the 2006-2007 season.

The game started off with an exciting goal from defender Julia Lee ’21, the first goal of her career, during a power playin the first period. The assist for Lee’s goal was awarded to forward Tasha Adams ’18. The Bantams dominated the shooting statistic with a final 37-17 difference in shots against the Cardinals. Trinity’s defense played a crucial role throughout the second period, keeping the Cardinals to only three total shots.

Goaltender Sydney Belinskas ’18 had an impressive performance during the first game against Wesleyan, holding the Cardinals scoreless for all three periods after several attempted shots. This included eight total saves in the third period and multiple tough saves towards the end of the game. Alex Sinson ’20 finished the game with an empty-net goal.

The following day the Bantams travelled to Middletown, CT to complete the home and home series with the Cardinals. Despite being on the road, Trinity carried over their tremendous energy from the day before, coming away with a 3-1 win. Forward Kelcie Finn ’18 started the scoring for the Bantams in the first period with her tenth goal of the season. Julia Lee ’21 added a goal in the first period as well, the second of her career and the second of the weekend for the rookie. Finn added her second of the game in the second period to make the score 3-0. All three of the Bantam goals, as well as Wesleyan’s one goal in the third, were off of power plays. The Bantams were three for five on power plays while the Cardinals were only one for four.

Both teams saw many opportunities to score throughout the three periods. The Bantams and the Cardinals had exciting opportunities to score but the Bantams proved to be more aggressive, firing countless shots (33 in total) at the inexperienced Cardinal goalie. The Bantams will now travel to Maine to take on the Bowdoin College Polar Bears in back-to-back games this upcoming weekend. The Bantams are 3-10-1 in NESCAC play.