SGA Collaborates with WGRAC for Women’s Month Events

BRENDAN HORAN ’21
CONTRIBUTING WRITER
March is Women’s History Month, and to commemorate it, the Women and Gender Resource Action Center (WGRAC) is collaborating with the SGA to host events and activities on campus. WGRAC Director Laura Lockwood said that in past years, WGRAC has worked closely with SGA and a number of other campus organizations, including the Office of the President, the Masculinity Project, Bantam Network, PRIDE, the Athletic Department, and many others, to sponsor Women’s Month events. This year is no different. Additionally, the Trinity College Black Women’s Organization, Trinfo Café, the Trinity College Democrats, WGRAC, and several other clubs and organizations will be hosting episode screenings of Hulu’s “The Handmaids’ Tale,” about a dystopian America in which wom- en are treated as objects meant for breeding.
To kick off the month, on Mar. 1 there will be a talk led by former SportsCenter anchor Jemele Hill: “The Intersectionality of Race and Gender in Sports, Journalism, and Today’s Political Climate.” It will take place from 12:15pm to 1:30pm in the Washing- ton Room of Mather Hall.
The following Thurs- day is International Women’s Day, which will be commemorated by a celebration in the Terrace Rooms during Common Hour. On Tuesday, Mar. 20, Professor Serena Witzke from Wesleyan University will be holding a talk entitled, “A Woman or a Womb? Reproductive Legislation from Ancient Rome to Dystopian Future” in the Dangremond Family Commons in Hallden Hall, during Common Hour.
On Wednesday, Mar. 21 at 6:30pm, there will be “silent vigil” on Gates Quad featuring people wearing clothing from the “The Handmaids’ Tale.” At 7:00pm, a screening of Birthright: A War Story will be held in McCook Auditorium, which “examines the aggressive campaign to control reproductive healthcare in the United States.” Afterwards, there will be a panel discussion and reception.
On Friday, Mar. 23, WGRAC is hosting a student-led conference on issues on reproduction and women’s health, from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Mather Hall. Finally, on Tuesday, Mar. 27, Senior Director of Legal and Local Transactions for Accenture Mike Cammarota, will be hosting a talk entitled “Fortune 500s: Implementing Workplace Diversity.” It will take place during Common Hour at terrace rooms A and B.
Ms. Lockwood said that the purpose of this year’s programming was “to bring people together, to bring students together, and to show that the movement against oppression is not just a women’s issue.” Ms. Lockwood stated that this year’s events aimed to bring the spirit of the national women’s movement to Trinity, and to showcase and celebrate the triumphs and accomplishments of women.
WGRAC program coordinator Monique Daley added: “Oppression intersects because we’re not just dealing with misogyny, we’re dealing with racism and bigotry as well. The national theme is: ‘nevertheless, she persisted.’”