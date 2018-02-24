SGA Collaborates with WGRAC for Women’s Month Events

On Wednesday, Mar. 21 at 6:30pm, there will be “silent vigil” on Gates Quad featuring people wearing clothing from the “The Handmaids’ Tale.” At 7:00pm, a screening of Birthright: A War Story will be held in McCook Auditorium, which “examines the aggressive campaign to control reproductive healthcare in the United States.” Afterwards, there will be a panel discussion and reception.

On Friday, Mar. 23, WGRAC is hosting a student-led conference on issues on reproduction and women’s health, from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Mather Hall. Finally, on Tuesday, Mar. 27, Senior Director of Legal and Local Transactions for Accenture Mike Cammarota, will be hosting a talk entitled “Fortune 500s: Implementing Workplace Diversity.” It will take place during Common Hour at terrace rooms A and B.

Ms. Lockwood said that the purpose of this year’s programming was “to bring people together, to bring students together, and to show that the movement against oppression is not just a women’s issue.” Ms. Lockwood stated that this year’s events aimed to bring the spirit of the national women’s movement to Trinity, and to showcase and celebrate the triumphs and accomplishments of women.