Men’s Hockey Outlasts Tufts in NESCAC Quarterfinals

CAT MACLENNAN ’20

STAFF WRITER

Last weekend, the Trinity Men’s Hockey team had another round of double-headers, this time against the Wesleyan University Cardinals. On Friday, the Bantams suffered a devastating loss to the Cardinals. Trinity’s only goal in the defensive battle came late in the third period by Andy Chugg ’20 and assisted by Barclay Gammil ’20. The game ended with a 2-1 victory for the Cardinals on Trinity’s senior day, where they honored the six graduating players along with their families.

On Saturday, Trinity traveled to Middletown, Connecticut where they were seeking revenge on the Cardinals. Trinity immediately took over the game, ending in a 3-1 victory on the road to finish their re-

gular season, gaining the number one seed in the NESCAC rankings. Blake Carrick ’21 started off the scoring for the Bantams with an assist from Tyler Whitney ’18 in the first period, shooting the defensive screen and beating the Wesleyan goalie, this was Carrick’s second career goal. Wesleyan tied the game up in the second period, but the Bantams didn’t let them get momentum. Ryan Pfeffer ’19 took the lead back for the Bantams, rebounding off of an attempted slap-shot late in the second period. Wesleyan played a penalty-free game, except for a key slip up in the second period. The Bantams immediately capitalized on their man-up advantage when Liam Feeney ’20 put the puck in the back of the net as time ran out in the second period. The Cardinals were held to four shots on goal in the third period and goaltender Alex Morin ’18 had 16 saves.

This past Saturday, Trinity hosted the Tufts University Jumbos in the NESCAC Championship Quarterfinals. The Bantams garnered home-ice advantage by finishing at the top of the regular season NESCAC standings. The Bantams came away with a 2-0 victory against the Jumbos, scoring both goals in third period. Nick Polsinelli ’21 broke the 0-0 score five minutes into the period with a backhanded rebound off of a shot from defenseman Nick Fiorentino ’20. An assist on the play also went to Adam Anderson ’20. The Bantams dominated the game from the puck drop until the final buzzer on the offensive end and also played stellar defense, holding the Jumbos to just three shots in the last period and keeping them off of the board for the entire game. Anthony Sabitsky ’18 scored with 17 seconds left in the game on an empty net to seal the 2-0 victory.

Morin finished with 13 saves and his fourth shutout of the year while Trinity finished with a 43-15 shotson-goal advantage. Trinity will host the NESCAC Championship Final Four next weekend and will play the Williams College Ephs on Saturday, March 3rd in the NESCAC semifinal game.