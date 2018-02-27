Space Camp and Bat House Rock at The Mill

The Mill provided a fun and fresh Friday night concert with Connecticut-based non-binary industrial metal band Space Camp and Boston indie-rock quartet Bat House.

Space Camp opened with a literal bang as they lled the tiny venue with their chaotic, rebellious sound and undeniably genderqueer presence. Their merchandise table offered free ear plugs to cope with the decibel level. Space Camp added an un- expected twist to industri- al metal with the addition of a trombone, which was featured in several of their songs. Their latest album, Force Femmed, came out in July 2017.

Bat House provides vibes and sounds more familiar to Mill regulars as their grooving, lyrical songs provided dancers the opportunities to twist and sway. With their guitar and vocals, Bat House occupied the liminal spaces between psychedelic post-rock and more upbeat indie styles. Most recently, in October 2017, Bat House released an Audiotree Live album. Listening to an album on your phone or computer certainly is not the same as being at a concert yourself, but by listening to this live recording, you can hear the way they sound in one take.