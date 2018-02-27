Student Leader of the Week: Francisco Balderrama ’20

Name: Francisco Balderrama
Class Year: 2020
Hometown: Chihuahua, Mexico
Leadership on Campus: Charleston House of Interfaith, First Generation Student Board
Tell us about your leadership experience: I have had the privilege to hear about the personal lives of some professors, as well as the chapel staff. I have also had the opportunity to interact and learn so much from people of different cultures and religions.
Fun Fact: I really enjoy geography and plants.
The Trinity Tripod Student Leader Spotlight is a collaboration between the Tripod and the Office of Student Activities, Involvement and Leadership (S.A.I.L.). If you know an outstanding leader on campus you would like to highlight, consult the S.A.I.L. website to submit your nomination!