Men’s Lacrosse Defeats Roger Williams in First Game

CARLY CAO ’20

STAFF WRITER

Last weekend, the men’s lacrosse team trekked to Bristol, RI to Roger Williams University for their season opener, securing an impressive 12-8 win. Andrew Kozub ’21 scored four times in his debut and Andrew Collins ’20 earned his first hat-trick of his career. This was an impressive win for the Bantams, as it was the first test under new head coach Jason Tarnow and the first time that the Bantams have won their season-opener since the 2012-13 season.

Facing suboptimal weather conditions, both teams struggled to score in

the first nine minutes of the game. Roger Williams’ Jared Grier made the first successful play of the first quarter, passing the ball to teammate Jude Marzec, who then fired the ball into the goal, putting the Hawks ahead 1-0. Trinity tied it up with one minute left in the quarter as Ben Ferrucci ’20 scored to tie the game 1-1.

Trinity’s offense picked up in the second quarter with Jack Stallman ’18 and Teddy Myers ’19 both scoring within the first five minutes to take a 3-1 lead for the Bantams. The Hawks eventually caught up with 10:36 left in the quarter with a goal from Chris Bova, but Trinity quickly took back the momentum and the lead again with three goals in less than two minutes, bringing the game to a 7-2 score. However, at the end of the quarter, Marzec and Tim Mullane copped two goals for Roger Williams, bringing the score to 7-4 at halftime.

The third quarter was slow for both teams; the Hawks only scoring once in the entire quarter. Trinity scored twice off of goals by Collins and Ben MacShane ’19. The game picked back up in the fourth quarter with two goals for both teams, but Roger Williams was unable

to climb back up the scoreboard, ending the game with an impressive 12-8 victory for the Bantams. Next up for Trinity is a March 10 game against Williams.