Men’s, Women’s Lax Take on Colby Over Weekend

CAT MACLENNAN ’20

STAFF WRITER

Both the Trinity women’s and men’s lacrosse teams played the Colby College Mules on Saturday. In two nail biting competitions, the women were able to grab the win while the men fought hard but ended with a one-point loss on the road.

The women Bantams started the game off strong with four straight goals in the first seven minutes and led 8-4 right before halftime. This was no problem for the Colby Mules, who came back with a five goal run in the second half, putting them in a slight lead against the Bantams.

Georgia Mergner ’18 fed to Sophie Berger ’21 to start the scoring in the game. Shortly after, Kiley Coffey ’18 fired 3 goals into the net, tallying a total of 6 throughout the game. On the Bantams senior day, three honorees put the Bantams back in the lead and sealed the victory for their team. Jenny Cook ’18 tied the game at 9, Coffey ’18 put the Bantams back in the lead and Allie Barrett ’18 got the final goal to finish the job. Goalie Zoe Ferguson ’18 kept the Mules out of the net with a few crucial saves to keep the Bantams in the lead and usher them to a victory. The Mules forced 26 Trinity turnovers but the Bantams won more than half of the draw controls, a crucial piece to handling the ball. The Bantams defense remained strong with Sarah Montalbano ’20 tallying draw controls, ground balls and causing turnovers that helped the Bantams hold the Mules to nine goals. The women’s lacrosse team takes on the Amherst College Mammoths on April 25 here in Harford.

Despite a heartbreaking loss for the men’s team, they were ready to put up a fight throughout the game against the Mules in Waterville, Maine. After being down 6-2 at half time, the Bantams scored seven goals in the second half. It was only in the last two minutes that the Bantams fell to the Mules 10-9.

Teddy Meyers ’19 and Drew Kozub ’21 led Trinity with two goals each. Many of their teammates added goals for the Bantams, including Ben Knaus ’19 and Ben Ferruci ’20. Brian Crowe ’18 had three caused turnovers and four ground balls to help the Bantams on the defensive end.

Both Trinity and Colby had intense scoring runs, the Mules scoring sixstraight and the Bantams scoring five straight later in the game to tie it up with Colby 9-9. The comeback for the Bantams featured five different players, showing their depth when it comes to scoring. The Bantams came into the second half with momentum and fire, despite the Mules picking up the win. Next up, the Men’s team travels to Amherst College to take on the Mammoths on April 25.