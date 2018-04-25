Men’s, Women’s Track and Field Host Home Event

NATE CHOUKAS ’18

SENIOR EDITOR

The Bantam track and field teams hosted the Trinity Spring Invitational at Jessee/Miller field this past Saturday, as both the men and women turned in stellar performances. This home event serves as a nice tune-up for the NESCAC championship, which will also be hosted by Trinity this upcoming weekend.

On the men’s side, two Bantams broke through with individual victories in their respective events. Alex Tomcho ’19 won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.98, narrowly edging Alex MacMillan of the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth. In the 1500-meter, Trinity star Ace McAlister ’20 finished first with an impressive time of 4:06.73, with teammate Joe Ruggiero ’19 finishing close behind in second (4:08.70). Co-Captain Kyle Larsson ’18 also ran well, posting a second place finish in the 800-meter (1:56.23). Larsson was less than two seconds behind Bruno Pires of

UMass Dartmouth, who won the event. In the hurdles, Luke Mayer ’19 and Erkin Verbeek ’21, finished second in their respective events, with Mayer (15.17) competing in the 110-meter and Verbeek (1:00.64) in the 400.

The Trinity women’s track and field squad saw seven individual victories in an incredible team performance. Morgan Hallow ’19 had an absolute day, winning the 400-meter dash individually (58.56), the 4×100 meter relay with teammates Emma Buckley ’21, Katie Marlow-Benedick ’20, and Katie Lazur ’20 (47.85), while just barely finishing runner-up in the 100-meter (12.61) to Paula Llistosella of Post College (12.52). The Bantams also took home the 4×800-meter relay, as tri-captain Briana Daley ’18, Lauren Barrett ’19, Samantha Feenstra ’20, and Rachel Scheub ’20 dusted the competition, finishing over 23 seconds ahead of second place Wheaton College. Other Trinity wins included Anna Barnes ’19 in the 1500-meter (4:52.74), Grace Harrison ’20 in the 5000-meter (18:40.57), Hannah Neufeld ’20 in the 400-meter hurdles (1:09.89), and Katherine Bullock ’20 who jumped 4.80 m for the victory in the long jump.

Both Trinity teams hope to carry momentum from this past weekend into the upcoming NESCAC championship. The NESCAC is a competitive conference in Track and Field, so the Bantams hope to continue running fast, jumping and throwing far in their biggest event of the year.