Student Leader of the Week: Emmanuel Amoafa ’18

Name: Paul Ntgene

Class Year: 2018

Major: 2018

Hometown: Kampalo, Uganda

Leadership Roles: Vernon Social Unit Manager, Mentoring Engineering 120 Students, TA for Engineering 110, Trinfo Cafe worker, former RA.

Most Rewarding Experience: For me, it’s been the friendships and networking. It makes me feel accomplished to help the people I now call my friends. Creating a foundation for experiences in the future means learning how to manage diverse groups of people. Managing others is not easy, but it is rewarding, because I get to learn everyday. You must be able to accommodate people for every event held in Vernon.

Fun Fact: I love sushi, but I can only eat one piece at a time.