Study Abroad Spotlight: Trinity in Barcelona Program

HOPE GILLAN ’18

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Over 60%  of  Trinity’s  student  body  studies  abroad  during  their  time as an undergraduate.  The Tripod sat  down  with  Charlotte  Stabler ’18  to  hear  about  her  experiences  at  the  Trinity   in  Barcelona program.  

After  studying  abroad  in  her  sophomore  year  of  high  school,  Stabler  could  not  wait  to  add  another  new  city  to  her  list  of  travels.  Charlotte  describes  her  semester  abroad  as “far  exceeding  my  expectations  and  was  definitely  a  defining  experience.”

Choosing  to  live  with  a  host  family,  Stabler  did  all  she  could  to  truly  immerse  herself  in the  culture.  The  most  significant  aspect  was  her  homestay,  where  Stabler  lived  with  a  host  mom  who  “treated  me  like  a  daughter  of her  own.”  C

Stabler  cites  her  host mom  as  one  of her  favorite  choices  she  made  that  semester.  Living  with  a  host  mother  enabled  Stabler  to “learn  more  about  Spain  and  Catalan  culture  than  any  class  could  have.” If  she  could  relive  once  experience  from  abroad,  Stabler  says  “I’d  probably  relive  just  the  ordinary  days  that  became  my  routine.  Waking  up  and  having  breakfast  with  my  host  mom,  meeting  my  friends  at  class,  and  hanging  out  for  lunch, walking  around  the  streets  aimlessly  until  we  went  for  a  late  dinner.”

In Barcelona, Trinity  students  are  able  to  take  courses  in  Spanish.  Stabler  took  full  advantage  of  this, with  the  majority  of  her  five  courses  being  taught  in  the  country’s  language.  Luckily  for  Stabler,  she  arrived  in  Barcelona  with  the  ability  to  speak  Spanish,  but  the  choices  she  made  during  her  time  abroad  allowed  her to  return  to  the  United  States  with  further  fluency  in  the  language.

In  returning  to  Trinity  for  her  final  year,  Stabler  made  the  decision  to  write  her  seminar  paper  on  her  experiences  abroad, citing  it  as  the  influencing  factor  spiking  her  interests  in  the  juxtaposition  of  the  Catalan  and  Basque  independence  movements.  When  reflecting  on her  time  abroad,  Stabler  stated  the  constant  traveling  to  other  countries  as great,  but  also  expressed  regret  for  not  staying  in her  home  city  for  more  weekends. 

“I  loved  visiting  Madrid  and  seeing  how  different  it is  compared  to  Barcelona.  Outside  of  Spain,  my favorite  city  was  Copenhagen (Denmark).  The  culture  there  was  so  strikingly  different  than  anything  I’d  ever  experienced  and  I  loved  it,”  Stabler  stated. 

When  asked  what  she  would  say  to  someone  who  is  deciding  between  the Trinity in Barcelona  program  and  another  Trinity  program,  Stabler said,  “Trinity  in  Barcelona  has  managed  to  create  the  perfect  balance  of  structure  and  freedom.  They  provide  everything  you  need  to  have  an  incredible  experience abroad.  At  times  they  hold  your  hand  when  you  need  it  and  other  times  they  push  you  past  your  comfort  zone.”

