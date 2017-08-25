Just acquired for the College Archives from an online estate auction in Pueblo, Colorado–a postcard photo of the 1891 Trinity football team! For those who want to know who is pictured, there is a team photo with names in the 1892 IVY (opposite page 100), which can be found online here, or you can visit the Watkinson to see a physical copy!
This entry was posted on Friday, August 25th, 2017 at 3:53 pm and is filed under College Archives, Hartfordiana, New acquisition. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. Both comments and pings are currently closed.