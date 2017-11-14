The Watkinson library has completed processing the Ben Barber papers. Ben Barber ’64 enjoyed a lengthy career as freelance foreign correspondent from the 1970’s to today. His articles have appeared in The Washington Times, USA Today, Christian Science Monitor and the Huffington Post, among others. He worked as a senior writer for the U.S. Agency International Development (2002-2010) reporting on and photographing aid projects in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Yemen. Ben is the author of Groundtruth: work, play and conflict in the Third World, published in 2014. Over the years Barber worked as an adjunct international communications professor at George Mason University and Georgetown University and taught media seminars to journalists in Africa.

The papers consist of story proposals, journalism and poetry notebooks, and news service copy; correspondence between Barber, fellow journalists, editors and friends; photographs that accompany his work as a journalist and senior editor for USAID; and personal papers from his time as a student and professor. Throughout his career as a journalist Barber focused on social injustice, economic policy and conflict in developing countries and beyond.

The Watkinson Library encourages researchers to visit the library and view the papers. For further information contact Peter Rawson, Associate Curator of Archives and Manuscript Collections.

860-297-2269. peter.rawson@trincoll.edu

Ben Barber reviews his papers in the Archives Room, Watkinson Library during Homecoming.