Writing Prompt #2

Aidan Cavanaugh

9/13/19

Professor Powell

Leadership, War and Hollywood

Leadership and Discipline Shown in Gettysburg

After reading the quote from Major General John M. Schofield, a distinct interpretation came to my mind. I believe that he meant a general or leader of a group should invoke the feeling of controlled aggression, and the idea of leaving everything out on the line for your country. I agree with what he said, because a good leader should be able to control his troops, and make sure that he/she is controlled with their emotion when addressing the group. When leading with that type of manner, most times the battle will end in success. In the film Gettysburg, there are a few examples of leaders before battle properly motivating his soldiers.

The first example came quite early in the film, where Colonel Chamberlain was given other troops from his home state of Maine. He was told that he could do whatever he wanted with them, including killing them. Instead, he insisted on getting them food, water, and a place to stay, essentially treating them as if they were his own. This translated positively later on, when he asked if they wanted to fight for him, all but 6 of them joined the troops. This example stuck out to me after reading the quote, because it showed a great example of a leader (Chamberlain) showing respect to soldiers. Since he treated them well, they decided to support him when it was time for battle. That instance also shows great discipline on his part, by not using sudden emotion against a group of unknown soldiers, but thinking about them as if they were normal people. Even though he had the chance to kill them and prove a point to the rest of the army, he decided to show respect for the opponent, which took great courage to do.

Another example that came to mind was at the battle of Little Round Top. This was also about Colonel Chamberlain, when he was addressing his troops before this pivotal fight in the war. They were the last line of defense, so they could not fall back, and had to stay put. While this seemed like a tall task, they way Chamberlain motivated his troops was astounding. He spoke to them in such a way that they weren’t going to quit or fall back, but stay put and finish the fight. They ended up winning the fight, despite running out of ammo towards the end. This example very much relates to the quote that Major General Schofield gave, “It is possible to impart instruction and to give commands in such a manner and such a tone of voice to inspire in the soldier no feeling but an intense desire to obey”. While it was a daunting task, Chamberlain motivated his men in such a way that they left it all out on the line for the Union Army, and it ended in success.

Since both of the examples above were from Colonel Chamberlain, it shows how great of a leader he was during the Civil War. He treated all of the soldiers with respect, no matter what side of the fight you were on. Furthermore, he was phenomenal at motivating his men before battle, which is part of the reason why the Union won Gettysburg. When I was thinking about the quote from Major General Schofield, Chamberlain was the first person that came to mind. Chamberlain fits in perfectly with every part of the quote, and he is the true definition of a leader.