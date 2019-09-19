Aidan Cavanaugh

9/20/19

Professor Powell

Leadership, War and Hollywood

Writing Prompt #3

In the film Patton, there are two generals that are shown throughout the film; General George Patton and General Omar Bradley. While they worked together in the Mediterranean theater, the two generals had very different styles of leadership. Patton was hard-nosed, who used force and a fiery attitude to lead a group of soldiers, while Bradley showed care and compassion towards the soldiers. Two opposite ways to lead a group of people, yet the army was very successful under Patton and Bradley. Using the behavioral approach to leadership, the two generals both care about their results very much. However, the concern for the soldiers themselves is almost entirely opposite of each other. Blake and Mouton’s Managerial Grid explains how leaders help the group they are leading, using a 1-9 number scale that includes two factors: the leaders concern for people (y-axis) and the concern for results (x-axis). The best score you can get is a (9,9), because that shows the leader has great concern for people, while also striving for the best results possible. The worst score is a (1,1), because it shows that the leader doesn’t care about neither the people, nor the results of the group. Through this system, General Patton would most likely have a score of (1,9), which translates to the Authority-Compliance style of leadership. This style of leadership has a great concern for the best possible results for a group, while not focusing on the people that he is leading at all. In Patton’s case, he told the soldiers what to do, and would patronize them if they weren’t completely on board. For example, Patton says in the film, “Damnit, I don’t want these men to love me, I want them to fight for me!” While this is an approach that sometimes doesn’t please the soldiers that he’s leading, Patton had great success in the Mediterranean and the European front, which shows that the results paid off in the grand scheme of things. General Bradley would likely have a score of (9,9), which converts to the Team Management style of leadership. This style puts an emphasis on both results and the people, which is the best of both worlds when talking about what a leader should be. While Patton was his senior over him, Bradley still held a great relationship with the soldiers, which is why he was put in charge of the army when Patton was on probation for his comments about the Russians. While the concern for the soldiers was entirely different between the two generals, the concern for the best results was present in both of the men.

If I were to choose who I would rather emulate as a leader, I would have to go with General Bradley. I think building great relationships with my peers is very important, especially if you want to be a successful leader. Therefore, I would not choose Patton, because he didn’t care about the feelings that his soldiers had for him, whereas Bradley had great relationships with the men he was leading. Bradley was more successful than Patton, because he was the leader of the American Third Army, and the architect of the overall strategy that eventually won the war on the European front.