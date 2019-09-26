Writing Prompt #4

Aidan Cavanaugh

9/27/19

Leadership, War, and Hollywood

Leader in My Life (Writing Partner: Midou)

Throughout my childhood and teenage years, I played for many different coaches. Whether it was baseball, basketball, football, or rugby, I always had a coach who I could count on to help me grow into the young man that I am today. However, there is one coach who stands out amongst the rest of the group. His name was Tom Lopez, and he was my high school football coach for the past four years.

Coach Lopez was great at giving his players confidence. He had a very strong concern for the group of individuals that he was leading. Going into my freshman year of high school, he was the first person that I met when I entered the gym that summer. Even though it was my first time ever meeting him, he welcomed me as if I was already on the varsity team, when in reality I was a 14 year old kid who just left middle school. The rest of that summer and into the season, he kept telling me to always keep working, and that I would have a good chance to compete for a starting job my sophomore year. The next season come along, and I was a rotation player on the offensive line, not a starter. I was very discouraged, but he was the first one to tell me I was doing a good job, and to keep my head up. Once Junior year came along, the other four lineman and I all had little experience playing at the varsity level. Coach told us to play our game, and great things would happen. After the season, we were regarded as the best line in the state, and had a very successful playoff run. If it wasn’t for Coach Lopez’s words of encouragement my sophomore year, I don’t think I would have been the same player that I ended up becoming.

A testament to a great leader is how well he or she can motivate a group of people to work together and fight for a common goal. No one was better at doing this than Coach Lopez. He pushed the team with a fiery passion to succeed at the highest level possible. His pregame speeches were one of a kind, and former players of his still rave about what he had to say to the team before they headed out onto the field. The most memorable speech he ever gave was before the state semifinal my junior year against a quality North Andover team. It was five degrees outside on this mid-November night, and we knew it wasn’t going to be a cakewalk. In the locker room before we were about to leave and go battle out in the frozen tundra, Coach gathered all of us together in front of a 1980’s box TV. He put in a VCR tape, and the footage of the first Lincoln-Sudbury team to ever make it to the Super Bowl began to play. We could see the entire team running through the tunnel, and hear all of the fans going crazy. He shut of the TV, and said “This could be you guys. Don’t let it happen, make it happen”. I felt as if I could run through a brick wall. I will never forget that moment, because that speech inspired us all to play our hearts out, for the town and for each other. We responded with a statement win, and we were headed to our first Super Bowl in ten years. The energy that he brought was contagious, and you could feel the power in his voice when addressing the team. In all of my years playing sports, there will never be a coach who was better at motivating a team than Coach Lopez.

After my senior year in high school, Coach Lopez announced his retirement after 40 years of coaching at Lincoln-Sudbury. The lessons that he taught me, whether in football or in life, I will never forget. He was one of the only coaches that successfully executed the Team Management style of leadership (Northouse 77-78). He went above and beyond the difficult task of taking care of the individuals that he was leading, while pushing the team to the highest level of success that anyone could’ve asked for. He has shaped me into the man that I am today, and I will always be thankful for everything he did for me. Coach Lopez is an iconic figure around the town of Sudbury, and I will forever be grateful to have played for such a legendary coach.