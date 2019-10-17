Aidan Cavanaugh

10/18/19

Professor Powell

Leadership, War, and Hollywood

Writing Prompt #6

In the movie Saving Private Ryan, Captain Miller and the rest of the soldiers find a German soldier alone in the battlefield. Instead of taking him in as a prisoner of war or killing him, Miller decided to blindfold him and let him walk away. Later on in the film, that same soldier is the one who ended up shooting Miller. Many people think that it was a bad leadership decision on Miller’s part, because of the fact that the same soldier ended up finding his allies, and killing Miller later on. However, I disagree that it was a bad leadership decision, because killing a harmless person is not morally just, and wasn’t the best option when dealing with the German soldier.

In a time of high tensions, people tend to not use reasonable thinking when making big decision in the heat of the moment. In Captain Miller’s case, he had to decide to either kill the German soldier, take him as a prisoner, or let him go. Even when the other soldiers around him were pressuring him towards killing the German, he decided to blindfold him, and let the man walk 1,000 steps away from them. Despite the displeasure of the soldiers, Captain Miller made the right choice to let the German free. The German soldier wasn’t armed, and didn’t pose any threat to the American soldiers. If the lone soldier was armed, then I could see the reasoning towards killing him, but since he wasn’t, there was no reason for the soldier to die other than pure hatred towards the enemy. Later on in the film, that same soldier is the one who shoots Captain Miller, eventually killing him. Even though this is the case, the chances of that happening is remarkably low, and should not be brought up against Miller for the decision of letting the German walk away.

In the movie Platoon, the platoon came across a Vietnamese village, and raided the whole thing, finding four machine guns that the NVA hid there. After their findings, Sergeant Barnes wanted to kill everyone in the village, and burn the whole place down, as if they were Vietnamese soldiers themselves. After the shooting of a village woman in the head, Sergeant Elias fights Barnes, saying that what he was about to do was inhumane and unnecessary. Most of the soldiers backed up Elias, and the Americans ended up only burning the village, not killing anyone else. After watching this scene, it does not change my opinion on what Captain Miller did in Saving Private Ryan. In both instances, there were harmless people who were posing no immediate threat to the Americans. And in both cases, they left the unarmed people alone, which went against what some of the Americans thought. And though it went against the majority of the soldier’s opinions, the two leaders still made the right choice in not harming the people who didn’t pose an immediate threat to them.

In the movie, Saving Private Ryan, it was the right on Captain Miller’s part to let the German go. While letting him walk away allowed the German to eventually shoot him later on in the movie, at the moment where the decision had to be made Miller made the right one. Killing a man who surrendered is an unjust move, especially when he is unarmed. Even though the German soldier eventually shot him in a future battle, letting him go after he surrendered was the morally correct thing to do.