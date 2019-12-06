Aidan Cavanaugh

12/6/19

Professor Powell

Leadership, War and Hollywood

Writing Prompt #12

Throughout the semester, I have watched 13 movies, read a whole textbook strictly about leadership, and have had class discussions centered around the topic. While I have learned so much about leadership during my time in this class, there have been a few examples that I felt were the most important things that I got out of the course.

The first one was from the film Saving Private Ryan. After his three brothers died in combat, the US Army wanted to save James Ryan so the family wouldn’t have to deal with the risk of losing all four sons in World War II. While this idea seemed questionable at first, Captain Miller followed the orders that he was given. The film shows the treacherous conditions that the soldiers had to go through in order to save Private Ryan. They risked their lives for this one man, and they eventually got to him and sent him back home. This example has to do with what the entire movie is about, because the plot revolves around a leader and his quest to achieve something that is bigger than himself. Captain Miller eventually sacrificed his life in order to save Private Ryan and help his family, who was already dealing with a great amount of suffering. Miller didn’t have to do this, but he did, because he wanted to help out a family in need. This taught me the importance of family, and that it is the right thing to do to help other people out, even if you don’t know them personally. I will make sure to always help people out as much as I can, because if I was in need I would want someone to do the same for my family.

Through the readings in the book, I learned all of the different leadership theories that we talked about during the semester. While all of these theories were interesting, the one that stood out most to me was Blake and Mouton’s Managerial Grid. After reading about this, it really opened my eyes about how I have acted as a leader in my past. I thought it was a very great tool to be able to clearly see what type of a leader you are, with the two distinct axes that have separate meanings. While the X-axis is concern for results, the Y-axis is concern for people. After understanding this grid more, I began to realize how difficult it is to perfectly manage both sides of leadership. I noticed that I was at times focusing too much on my former team’s play on the field, rather than the morale of my teammates, and vice versa. In the future, I now know that I have to be more balanced when leading my teammates, and neither axes is more important than the other when it comes to a team sport.

This semester, we talked about many different things in class that related to leadership. However, the discussion that meant the most to me was the group leadership game about the disease hitting the island. While this was supposed to be a fun activity during the last week of classes, it personally taught me a lot about leadership. I most importantly learned that there will always be a negative side to every decision that is made for a large group of people, but you still have to stick with what you think is best. Even when we thought our plan was foolproof, Chuck found ways to show how it was flawed. While this seemed annoying at the time, I began to realize that he was tying to have us back up our plan, and to show that we had trust in our group as a whole. This will be very useful to me in the future, because if I have to make decisions for a whole group or company, I know that I have to be confident in my overall plan. Confidence is key, and if you’re not confident in what you’re doing, the flaws will be clearly exposed, and you will lose trust in the people that you are leading.