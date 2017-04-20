When going through the college process, one of the first questions I had to ask myself in order to narrow down my choices was whether I wanted to go to a small or big school. After making a list of the pros and cons, I came to a quick conclusion that a smaller school would be a better fit for me. Below are some of the reasons why I love going to a small school.

Most of my classes this year consist of around 15 people. For many, that number can sound scary because there is a lot of focus on individual students rather than in a lecture of 100 people at a bigger school where the focus is solely on the teacher. In small classes, the dynamic is more of a student run class where each person contributes his/her thoughts into the discussion. I didn’t realize how impactful a small class would be until I came here. I am able to share my thoughts and express any questions I may have had. I have become more confident in class when speaking. I also am able to get more individual attention from professors who actually know my name, which helps when material is difficult and I need personalized help.

Another reason why I love going to a small school is the ability to have close relationships with my professors. Every professor offers office hours and are always available upon request. This allows students to get to know their professors on a more personal and casual level. Gaining a relationships is very important as your professors guide you throughout your four years as well as your future beyond college.

Walking around campus everyday, I always see a familiar face but at the same time I will always see new faces. Trinity’s friendly environment allows me to feel welcomed and comfortable. Sometimes, if a school is too big, it can seem a little intimidating, not knowing where your going or not seeing people you know. At a small college, your surrounding become quickly becomes friendly, and it becomes a place you can truly relax.