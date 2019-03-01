Bella Lee ’21

Bella Lee is a Trin sophomore and double major in economics and psychology. She came all the way to Hartford from Seoul, South Korea. Now settled on campus, she is the public relations chair of the Asian American Student Association (AASA), a member of EAC Barnyard’s design crew and the AMA (American Marketing Association), and a marketing staff member for the Center for Student Success and Career Development. This past summer, Bella worked as a marketing intern for CJ logistics and learned a lot about current marketing tactics. Most of Bella’s hobbies and jobs are related to communications, and because of this, she is very passionate about learning more about marketing strategies and graphic design. Bella strives to improve her skills with Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. In her free time, she enjoys visiting local museums, watching movies, and taking photographs.

Bella is excited to work in the “Enter the Coop” beat. You can find her working as a student photographer at assigned campus events and sharing the content via social media. She believes that well facilitated social media can bring students together at exciting events, and build a more inclusive community.