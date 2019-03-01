Federica Cristofanilli ’20

Federica Cristofanilli is a junior student-athlete majoring in political science and double-minoring in urban studies and writing, rhetoric and media arts. Federica, a native of Philly, is a player on the women’s tennis team, and she is currently serving as the co-chairman and women’s tennis team representative on the Trinity College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (Trinity SAAC), as well as serving as the chairman of the New England Small College Athletic Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (NESCAC SAAC).

Federica’s beat is “Around the Flock” in which she will be enlisting students for Instagram takeovers and #BantamsSpotlight features, curating student life photography, and creating content for “From the Nest,” which includes pieces about campus events, campus need-to-knows, and overall happenings around campus. Federica has strong professional experience creating social content from her past internships, and she can’t wait to cover content around Trin.

Be sure to check in and stay up to date with Federica!