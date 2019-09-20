Abby Gleason

Professor Powell

FYSM 120 – Leadership, War, and Hollywood

September 20th, 2019

Both General Patton and General Bradly were great Generals in World War II. They were very similar leaders in the aspect of them both being able to conquer a lot of territory for the United States Army. They also were both bold and authoritative leaders and they both always wanted to reach the end goal as soon as they could and move on to the next task that they were given1. They were also both effective leaders and what they wanted to get done no matter how long it would take them and what would get in their way they were both always able to do what the tasks are given to them effectively. Also, both Bradly and Patton have knacks to adapt improvise to any situation at hand and even the toughest ones that were thrown at them1.

What was different between the two Generals were many things, they both had different styles of leadership and they had different views on how things should get done and how they will get done. They also have very different approaches to what they were going to do and how they were going to do it. For instance, when talking to their troops General Bradly has more of a quiet and gentle approach were as General Patton is more outspoken and direct because that is the type of person that Patton is, he is more of the harsh leader than the friendly best friend leader like Bradly1. Not saying that Bradly was a softy for his troops, but he was a lot nicer and more of a friend to them than Patton was. Bradly was also the more curious type of leader and the type of leader that was nicer and would show emotions to his troops1. Compared to Patton who showed no emotions and acted like he didn’t cared about what his troops were feeling especially when one of his soldiers was in the hospital and scared out of his mind and Patton decides to yell at him and tell him to get back out and go to the front lines, Bradly was a lot better of leader. Bradly was also the type of leader that went with more a logical and less harsh course of action, he would also take in all of the facts before he started to take action and make a plan of action. Whereas General Patton would take the more direct and reckless approach. Patton was always reckless with what he was doing and he would always do what he wanted to do, even if he was told to do something else he would end up doing what he wanted to do in the first place which meant that Patton was very unpredictable. He was also not always able to control his temper, he had many faults which included his temper and tendency toward insubordination, which meant that he did whatever he wanted to do1. Also with Patton’s one-track mind he had the rule that is was either his way of the high way which meant that if someone didn’t like what he was doing they had to either deal with it or they had to leave (which I don’t think they were allowed so they had to stay and deal with Patton’s way).

When looking at the differences and the similarities between both General Patton and General Bradly, according to the Managerial Leadership Grid Patton is more of the Authority-complacent type of management because he cares more about the goals that need to be accomplished and the end goal than the feelings of the people around him. Patton was more of a concern for the results than a concern for the people around him. According to the same grid Bradly, on the other hand, is more of a team management type because he has concern for both the results and the people around him. Both Patton and Bradly were great Generals, but Bradly had more of a concern for others that made him a better leader than Patton, which would make me want to emulate Bradly due to him being caring about other people because I care a lot about other people and I always want to get done what I need to get done and what needs to get done on the larger side of things. I would also emulate Bradly because he is a better and more efficient leader than Patton, yes Patton was able to move very fast across North Africa but he did it with no regards to his troops and what they were feeling whereas Bradly always had concerns and looked out for his troops. So, in the long run, Bradly was a better General and someone I would emulate over Patton.

