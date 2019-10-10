Abby Gleason

Leadership War and Hollywood

Professor Powell

October 10, 2019

Lieutenant Colonel Frost

When the plan was set into play, it didn’t seem flawed at all, it seemed straight forward and people knew where and when they had to be at certain places. What wasn’t taken into account was how the Germans would react to the allies advancing on them and what they would do to try and stop the allies. It also wasn’t put into the equation exactly where the Germans were. This is demonstrated when Lieutenant Colonel Frost and his troops try to advance on the main bridge that the allies are trying to control, and everything goes array. The Germans were at the bridge waiting for the allies and ready for their attack.

The plan was for the allies to take control of the bridge and make sure that it was still a working bridge and able to be crossed by the allies. When Frost and his troops got the bridge, they were not expecting the Germans to be there waiting for them, and ready for the allies’ attack. Once Frost and his troops realized they were not alone on the bridge they need to advise a plan and to get the bridge under the allies’ control. While advising his plan Frost expressed components of the path-goal theory form of leadership. He let his other officers help in making the decisions and the path that they were going to take when they were going to take control of the bridge. Frost didn’t think that taking the bridge right away was the right thing to do at first, but he became convinced by a fellow officer to take the bridge. Frost was also able to motivate his followers in accomplishing the designated goal because everyone knew that they needed to take control of the bridge. They did not give up until they absolutely needed to which was when they had no more ammo or really any able men to fight to get the bridge. Also, when making the decision Frost had to adapt to the level of development of his followers because they were all at different levels. This was due to his first men dying, and Frost having to make a plan that then men he had left could execute.

Frost and his men also had to overcome adversity together due to many of their men dying. With the Germans being on the bridge in the little command center they were able to stop the allies from concurring the bridge. The allies had to work together to overcome these problems. During all of these things happening Frost also had to have a good attitude and watch his behavior. He also had to make sure that he was keeping every bodies mood up and keep them thinking that they will accomplish what they were sent there to do.

Even though Frost wasn’t able to finish the job and accomplish the goal that they were sent to do, he tried to the best of his ability. He worked with his fellow officers and troops to do their best and get the job done. The way that Frost acted as a leader towards his fellows can be related to characteristics of path-goal theory