Writing prompt 6

Abby Gleason

Professor Powel

FYSM

October 18, 2019

Captain Miller was Wrong, Platoon is Messed Up

According to the dictionary, a prisoner of war is a person who has been captured and imprisoned by the enemy in war. But what this doesn’t say is what soldiers do and can do to prisoners of war out in the field. When out in battle nobody but the people who captured the POW knows what happened/happens to them. This makes me agree that the decision made by Captain Miller in the movie Saving Private Ryan was the wrong decision. Because he let the German Soldier walk away free, it led to many bad outcomes that happen later in the movie.

When making this decision Captain Miller was faced with the very tough decision of either killing the German Soldier who surrendered to them or he let the soldier go. What Captain Miller couldn’t do was take the German soldier with them to get Privat Ryan. The soldiers that were with Miller all wanted to kill the POW and the one person that didn’t was the newcomer due to it not being right. But looking at that scene after the end of the movie and the soldier that Captain Miller walk free ended up killing Miller in the end. Also, with Captain Miller just letting and trust the POW to just walk and turn himself is was not right. If I was that German soldier no way would I ever go and turn myself into the enemy, I would just ever do something that dumb without someone forcing me to do it. For me, it’s like going to play for Rutland in hockey or any sport (Middlebury’s rival) without someone threatening me or there is no other option. But the German did have another option because nobody when with him due to Captain Miller not being able to take the German with him or send one of his men with the German to turn him in. With letting the German go he was able to go back to his “side” and continue fighting the Americans, which in the end results with him killing Captain Miller. With this being the end result Captain Miller should have killed the German or should have not let him walk away alone.

Platoon did change my opinion. This was because Bunny killed the man who had one leg by smashing his head with the butt of his rifle and Barnes killed a woman for no reason. This scene made me very mad. I was so frustrated watching this scene because there was no reason to kill either of them. They both could have been taken as prisoners and be “tortured” (I’m not sure what happened to them after they were taken) for helping the Viet Cong Soldiers hide things in their village. This scene changed my mind because it was not right to kill those two people. In the case of Barnes, he is a leader and in this scene, he showed a very poor decision in killing the women in my eyes and in the eyes of Sargent Elias, which started the downfall of his leadership skills in my eyes and in some of the soldiers’ eyes. But in his own eyes, Staff Sargent Barnes made the right decision due to him letting his views about Vietnam and their leadership get in the way of what crossing the line between right and wrong is.

Letting the German Soldier go was not the decision that Captain Miller should have made under the circumstances that he was in. But if he was under same the circumstances of the movie Platoon where Bunny and Barnes killed innocent people, he would have made the right decision by letting the prisoner live. It sometimes depends on the situation that one is in but in the case of Captain Miller, he made the wrong decision and so did Barnes and Bunny in Platoon. There were bad decisions all around.