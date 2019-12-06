Writing prompt 12

Abby Gleason

Leadership War and Hollywood

December 6th, 2019

From a movie, the most important thing about leadership that I have learned is that there is never really a time in your life where someone is going to know exactly how to handle a situation. There is never going to be time to be prepared for every situation that is possible out in the world and one cannot prepare for every situation. In times like these where there is a decision that needs to be made in a situation that has not been prepared for the leader needs to come up with one on the fly. Having the ability to come up with an answer or a solution to a problem is a great skill to have and it is a skill that is very important if one is a leader. I think that it is important because knowing what to do in any situation is good because if the leader makes the wrong decision then everything can go sideways but if they make the right decision then everything can end up great in the end. From watching the movies in class I have realized that there will never be a time in my life where I am going to be equipped with knowing what to do in every single situation and problem that there is out in the world, but by following my instinct I will do just fine because I doing what I think is right. This is what happened in a lot of the movies that we watched, people didn’t know what to do and decided on the fly, which was the right decision in the end even though some people did either die or get injured it was the right decision in the time that it happened.

The book that we read for this class was very interesting. Before this class I didn’t know that there were so many different aspects to leadership, I thought it was just a leader who was a leader, or it was the person wearing the C that was the leader. I also knew that there were also silent leaders who didn’t wear the C but were still leaders. The book showed me that there was so much more to leadership than that. One of the aspects from the book that is going to stay with me for a while is when it talked about the in-groups and the out-groups. There have been times in my life where I have been a member of both of these groups, which means that I know what it feels like to be wanted in a team and not wanted. From being a member of the out-group I have realized that if I am ever a leader or I have a say in what happens, I will never have in and out-groups, everyone will be a part of the same group because we will all be on the same team. Being in the in-group was also super nice when I was a part of it, but I always understood what the people who were not in the in-group were feeling because I had been in their shoes before. In the future I know that I am always going to include everyone because I know that nobody wants to be a part of the out-group, they want to be a part of the in-group.

I loved all of the conversations that we had in our class. They were always interesting and fun, and I always found a way to be a part of the conversation because I liked talking about different types of leadership. But the one thing that I liked the most from our time in class was when we did the debate in class and talked about the different amount of punishment that the person who took a photo with a dead boy. I found this very interesting because I felt like I got to understand different people’s views on not just the subject but on punishment in general. That might sound sort of bad but that was the type of feeling that I got. I am also just a huge fan of debates in general because I always like to prove that I am right which makes debate a lot of fun for me. This debate was a lot of fun because it was about something that I had strong feelings about. Overall I enjoyed every all of the class discussions that we had because they were all a lot of fun and they were all very enjoyable.