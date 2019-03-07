Proposal/Reflection

Our first workshop will take place on Friday, March 1st at 2-3pm. During this session, the curriculum topics and standards we will be focusing on are “Extend understanding of fraction equivalence and ordering (recognize come up with equivalent fractions), “use the four operations with whole numbers to solve problems” (including word problems), and “generate and analyze patterns” (found on School Standards Slides).

In workshops 2-3, we plan to expand upon these standards and topics using larger numbers, while also bringing in division of fractions. The key learning objectives will be as follows: students will be able to multiply fractions while understanding the concept and grasping patterns when solving problems, and students will develop understanding of equivalence of fractions . We choose to focus on more hands-on activities to help students learn. Our first activity will refresh the students’ memory of basic concepts that help them understand larger ideas of multiplying fractions. In this activity, we will use cubes and start with smaller numbers and cubes to ensure that we lay the foundations regarding the basic elements of multiplying fractions, so that we have a sound starting place. This will consist of a guided class demonstration in which the person leading that portion of the session (either Jess or Anne) will verbally and visually guide students on how to conceptualize what the process of solving “one half times one half.” We would do this through manipulation of the cubes.

A second guided activity in which student groups would follow along as the facilitator worked through another problem would involve the multiplication of the fractions 4/8 and 1/2. We would have the same set-up as before, but this time would be using larger fractions of equivalent value. The students would be encouraged to slow down and notice patterns within this new problem, such as 4/8 is the equivalent to ½ , and they would understand this by seeing the process of how many halves are in 4/8. This is crucial to the understanding of fraction equivalence and its importance and relationship to multiplication of fractions. In addition, by being able to see and physically manipulate the cubes, students would develop a more conceptual understanding of what happens when they multiply two fractions. This would be on a level beyond the simple memorization of a procedure.

A third activity would serve as our main and final assessment. This activity would be an exit ticket that includes a short problem similar to the first one we worked through as a class, as well as a reflection question that would indicate to us whether or not they grasped the alternative method we were trying to get them to understand. The problem on their exit ticket would be ½ times ⅓, and the reflection question would be “What is something new that you learned today? Did working with the cubes help you understand this?” These exit ticket responses would be a good gauge for us to determine if they actually grasped the concepts we taught as well as if they could apply them in future problems by themselves.

Besides Jack and Kyle being great resources for articles and sites that provide you with inspiration, the cubes are the main resource of our first workshop. They will be the central component in our workshop to help students refresh and grasp the material.

Jess and Anne will be communicating with each other and the teacher at ELAMS (Ms.Crawford) periodically throughout all workshops to ensure that everyone is on the same page. During workshops, Anne or Jess will alternate roles between active facilitator and classroom support. Due to the addressed behavior issues of this particular class, the teacher, Ms. Crawford has indicated that herself and possibly another teacher will be in the class as extra support. We will remain in contact with Jack and Kyle if any changes or needs arise.

Reflection

On March first, Jessica Semblante and I went to Moylan Elementary School (ELAMS). Our lesson plan was to help students learn to multiply fractions by using cubes any way they feel comfortable. We started the lesson by understanding where students as a whole stand with the topic. Everyone was separated into groups of four. We handed everyone one cube stick, and within the group everyone had a different color stick. We put a problem on the board and asked everyone to work within their groups to solve the problem using the cubes. Overall the lesson went well. Jess and I walked around to different tables to see what the students were thinking about. During the lesson all students were making the attempt to solve the problem, and the students were using interacting with each other to solve them. Going to different tables, allowed me and Jess to see which students are having a harder time than others. Of course, not all students were fully focused, but when we told them to focus and provided some guidance, the students started to pay attention. There was one table at the back that was not very corresponding with instructions. It was very unexpected, and so I took a step back and I observed their behavior. I saw that the students were influenced by each other. They found comfort in what would be considered mischievous behavior. My immediate reaction after seeing this was working with students individually within the group, and it worked. As the one, then two people started to understand what they were supposed to be working on, the goal at the table was not to avoid solving the problem but getting the right answer. I could see that students were learning. Before we asked for the answer to the problem, they were yelling it out. Each table had at least one figure made from the cubes to represent their answer. When I walked to the tables, I was interrupting arguments about how to start solving the problem. When it was time to come together as a group, every group shared a different way to solve the problem which was not only shocking, but it was proof that the students weren’t passing the answer around. They actually understood the material just in different ways. This idea of variety in thinking was also present when students were expressing their mathematical thinking and confusion. Some students were more direct with how they were feeling about the problem than others. There were some students that raised their hand to say they didn’t understand the purpose of the cubes or even how to solve the problem in general. There were some students that would just stare at me as a form of communicating that something is not working, and they need help. Other students that did not communicate to me that they needed help either isolated themselves or turned their cubes into toys. Having this understanding of how the kids learn and express their progress, lets me have a wholistic view of my teaching. I think we could use some improvement on explaining the material more thoroughly to the students and being more patient with students. In the future I think that we should take more time to really break down how we will present the material to students that makes it easier for them to understand what they are. This lesson demonstrated personal growth from the past.

