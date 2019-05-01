Reflection 3

Context
On Friday, April 19th, Jess and I conducted our final lesson plan at ELAMS middle school. For this lesson, we wanted it to be more engaging and fun compared to our previous lessons. Again, Jess and I reached out to Ms. Crawford, the fourth grade teacher. She asked us if we still wanted to stick to math as a subject to help the kids, and of course we said yes. She then told us the children were now working on geometry and symmetry.
Objectives
The objectives for this lesson were as follows:
– Students will be able to identify obtuse, right, and acute angles while also being able to identify the line segments and angles that make up said angles and shapes.
– Students will understand and compare the various components of shapes (lines, rays, line segments etc.), and be able to recognize what makes them distinctly different from each other.
-Students will be able to identify and create lines of symmetry.
-Students will be able to distinguish between symmetrical and asymmetrical shapes.
The objectives were created based off of the information provided by Ms. Crawford but also the state math standards.The standards relating to this lesson were derived directly from the Connecticut Common Core website, and they are as follows:
-Draw points, lines, line segments, rays, angles (right, acute, obtuse), and perpendicular and parallel lines. Identify these in two-dimensional figures(CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.4.G.A.1).
-Classify two-dimensional figures based on the presence or absence of parallel or perpendicular lines, or the presence or absence of angles of a specified size. Recognize right triangles as a category, and identify right triangles(CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.4.G.A.2).
-Recognize a line of symmetry for a two-dimensional figure as a line across the figure such that the figure can be folded along the line into matching parts. Identify line-symmetric figures and draw lines of symmetry(CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.4.G.A.3).
Activities
Jess and I wanted to make the class more interactive and memorable because it was our last class. We also thought about the difficulty of trying to cover so much information required by the standards of the state in so little time. As a result we came up making stations. We knew we had four objectives and three state standards to cover, so we created a station per standard. We created the stations one by one and figured out how learning was going to be assessed through each station. The first station was the Shapes and Lines table. At first we thought students she discuss the differences between shapes by describing them. At this station students were required to pick three different shapes out the pile in the center of the table. Then students must draw and describe the shapes to find the differences between the three.
The second station was called the Symmetry Table. At the beginning of class we wrote the definitions of both symmetrical and asymmetrical on the board as guidance. At this station students were given props to help them categorize printed figures as symmetrical or asymmetrical. The props were mirrors, printed dotted lines, and beaded necklaces.
The third station was the “Charades” table. At first, we thought it would be a great idea to have the students play with the vocabulary words they were working with in the unit, but later saw that it was not an effective way for students to learn. Instead of removing the activity overall, we enhanced it by connecting the topic to real world items. The students at this station were given words they could see in their everyday lives, and after a period of time past or someone guesses what the word was, students had to talk to their peers about the different shapes within those words.
We knew that it was going to be difficult keeping track of all the thoughts and progress of students, so we created a packet. The students had a page per activity with questions that they filled out as they went through the different stations. All the discussions that would have not been caught on tape were written on paper by the students. At each station there was an adult facilitating the conversation and making sure that all the students were on track. Because there were three stations and about 45 minutes to an hour for the lesson, students were asked to move to different stations after 15 minutes, and we had about eight students per station moving. [insert video]