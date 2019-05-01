Reflection 3

Context On Friday, April 19th, Jess and I conducted our final lesson plan at ELAMS middle school. For this lesson, we wanted it to be more engaging and fun compared to our previous lessons. Again, Jess and I reached out to Ms. Crawford, the fourth grade teacher. She asked us if we still wanted to stick to math as a subject to help the kids, and of course we said yes. She then told us the children were now working on geometry and symmetry. Objectives The objectives for this lesson were as follows: – Students will be able to identify obtuse, right, and acute angles while also being able to identify the line segments and angles that make up said angles and shapes. – Students will understand and compare the various components of shapes (lines, rays, line segments etc.), and be able to recognize what makes them distinctly different from each other. -Students will be able to identify and create lines of symmetry. -Students will be able to distinguish between symmetrical and asymmetrical shapes. The objectives were created based off of the information provided by Ms. Crawford but also the state math standards.The standards relating to this lesson were derived directly from the Connecticut Common Core website, and they are as follows: -Draw points, lines, line segments, rays, angles (right, acute, obtuse), and perpendicular and parallel lines. Identify these in two-dimensional figures(CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.4.G.A.1). -Classify two-dimensional figures based on the presence or absence of parallel or perpendicular lines, or the presence or absence of angles of a specified size. Recognize right triangles as a category, and identify right triangles(CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.4.G.A.2). -Recognize a line of symmetry for a two-dimensional figure as a line across the figure such that the figure can be folded along the line into matching parts. Identify line-symmetric figures and draw lines of symmetry(CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.4.G.A.3). Activities Jess and I wanted to make the class more interactive and memorable because it was our last class. We also thought about the difficulty of trying to cover so much information required by the standards of the state in so little time. As a result we came up making stations. We knew we had four objectives and three state standards to cover, so we created a station per standard. We created the stations one by one and figured out how learning was going to be assessed through each station. The first station was the Shapes and Lines table. At first we thought students she discuss the differences between shapes by describing them. At this station students were required to pick three different shapes out the pile in the center of the table. Then students must draw and describe the shapes to find the differences between the three. The second station was called the Symmetry Table. At the beginning of class we wrote the definitions of both symmetrical and asymmetrical on the board as guidance. At this station students were given props to help them categorize printed figures as symmetrical or asymmetrical. The props were mirrors, printed dotted lines, and beaded necklaces. The third station was the “Charades” table. At first, we thought it would be a great idea to have the students play with the vocabulary words they were working with in the unit, but later saw that it was not an effective way for students to learn. Instead of removing the activity overall, we enhanced it by connecting the topic to real world items. The students at this station were given words they could see in their everyday lives, and after a period of time past or someone guesses what the word was, students had to talk to their peers about the different shapes within those words. We knew that it was going to be difficult keeping track of all the thoughts and progress of students, so we created a packet. The students had a page per activity with questions that they filled out as they went through the different stations. All the discussions that would have not been caught on tape were written on paper by the students. At each station there was an adult facilitating the conversation and making sure that all the students were on track. Because there were three stations and about 45 minutes to an hour for the lesson, students were asked to move to different stations after 15 minutes, and we had about eight students per station moving. [insert video]

Equity

This lesson was one of the most equitable lessons I have seen in any middle school classroom. Jess and I worked very hard to make sure that students connected math to their everyday lives, and that they were not the only ones learning the material. That is one of the reasons we decided to incorporate at YouTube video of fourth grade students from another school coreographing a dance out of the vocabulary that they were learning. We also enforced real world connections through the second and third stations (symmetry and charades). At the symmetry table the figures were things they were familiar with, and the props are items they see often.

Assessment

Jess and I did both formal and informal assessments. The most obvious form of assessment was the packet students used to go through all the stations. This packet required students to think and record their thought process. Another form of assessment was students working together within each group to better understand the vocabulary. Students also showed learning progress through the questions they asked their peers and the adults at each table. Students were assessed on their ability to not only accurately label shapes and figures as asymmetrical or symmetrical but also their ability to prove their judgement by inserting lines of symmetry. We kept track of their thinking by documenting their responses and talking about their ideas as they work through the station.

Sources

Resources that we have used for our lesson include the Common Core State Standards Initiative website, Eureka Math Module 4 Lesson 2, Kristen Crawford, and Kyle. We derived our standards from the common core website. Kristen Crawford, the teacher we worked with, provided us with access to the Eureka Math Module 4 Lesson 2 which is the platform the school uses for its content. This allowed us to see exactly where the class would be at/what topics they discussed at the time we are scheduled to teach. Lastly, we talked with Kyle as we have done in the past in order to get his input and critique regarding what we can improve as well as what works in our lesson.

Reflection

Overall this lesson went very well. Students were very excited to go to the different stations. All the students showed tremendous amount of effort. All the students were working with each other at every station. Students did not feel hesitant to ask questions about the work to adults or their peers. This was delightful because we unexpectedly working with a different group of students. This was not bad or good news, but because they were new students, Jess and I had to introduce ourselves again and explain why we were there. In some ways it made the last class feel like the first one all over again. We treated the students with the same respect and had the same expectations as we did for the other students. We also had a surprising conversation about college with the students at the end of class because they were intrigued by the fact that we were not teachers but teaching a class. I reassured the students that they would be able to attend any college they’d like as long as they keep working hard and have hope. The students learned about symmetry, shapes, and lines. I know this because not only did the students show their work in the packets, but they also were able to talk about the topics with their peers, indicating they are processing what they have learned. Students were free to voice their thoughts and questions at anytime, and they took advantage of this in each station. I believe that my teaching has improved a lot since our first lesson plan, but based on this lesson I need to work on understanding that students don’t know everything I do. I would never lower my expectations, but I do need to put more effort into investing more time into helping students get there. In the future I will be more aware of the way I am teaching content. I believe this lesson was the most intimate because we were able to have discussions with the students after class about personal parts of ourselves, and I really appreciated that and the students too.