Lupita Barajas is going to San Diego State University for grad school!

Pitt Lab alumna Lupita Barajas (’17) will be entering a PhD program at San Diego State University this fall! Since graduating from Trinity College, Lupita has been busy conducting climate research in Barrow Alaska, which is the northernmost point in the US and within the Arctic Region. As her next step, Lupita will be applying her interdisciplinary Environmental Science training and Arctic experience to a cutting edge research project that she designed focused on the ecological impacts of climate change in the Arctic region. Congrats, Lupita!