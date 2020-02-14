The Value of Liberal Arts In The Finance Sector – John Kandarian ’15

Interviewed by Mateo Vazquez ‘21

MV: What were you involved with at Trinity?

JK: I was a member of the Honor Council and a member of the Investment Club. I was also a member of the Entrepreneurship Association and the Private Equity and Venture Capital Club. I was the treasurer and an officer at St. Anthony Hall. I also played club soccer.

MV: How did you make that transition out of Trinity into the workforce?

JK: I used my international relations concentration in my political science background and supplemented it with five or six economics classes. So I had some knowledge of econ, math, and finance as a supplement to an international relations focus. That helped me propel myself into a career at a global bank which is very much focused on emerging markets. I was an intern going into my senior year in a program that was for the global markets committee. I worked on that for credit and was given the opportunity for a full-time offer going into my senior year, which I took. The way I differentiated myself in interviews was through my liberal arts education and the different classes that I chose. HSBC really liked my International Relations focus and my keen interest in global markets. That helped me get my foot in the door. From there, I continued my love of international issues in foreign countries and decided to focus on foreign exchange, foreign currency trading. I became the sales trader for foreign exchange products where I helped mitigate corporations’ risk to foreign exposure. A lot of the things that are announced politically have a direct effect on my career as a foreign exchange sales trader, so that’s how I use my international relations background at Trinity to make sure that I’m the best global sourcing sales person I can be.

MV: What does the day-to-day of your life look like?

JK: I’m a salesman, so essentially a client will call a corporation and I moderate the conversation by speaking with the client about foreign risks. I focus on how HSBC, the bank I work for, is able to mitigate the foreign exposures that our clients have, such as by going through decks and different strategies or doing executions to convert currency on behalf of my clients.

MV: Your liberal arts education was a big part of how you sold yourself. Do you find that coming into play a lot?

JK: It all depends on how you sell yourself. We’re all our own salespeople. For example, in my experience there were a lot of kids who applied from school with a financial background. What HSBC respected about me was that I focused on things that HSBC finds attractive academically but also shows that I’m a well-rounded individual who isn’t only focused on one specific area. I wasn’t a finance guy or a math guy; I wasn’t a full-blown political science guy; I had an array of classes that allowed me to speak on a lot of different topics which made me a different type of candidate in the finance sector.

MV: Was there a class or professor in particular that stood out to you during your time at Trinity?

JK: Greg Smith is a professor who I really respect. In my senior seminar, we read a lot of political philosophy that really shaped the way we think and feel. It’s important, regardless of career goals in life, to really understand the way the human condition works and the way our behavior works. Greg Smith was a spectacular teacher who, to this day, I really really respect. I also took a class with Professor Paul Kamola that I found to be pretty interesting — not only interesting, but applicable to my day-to-day job as well as just ideologically. It influenced how I decided to align myself in terms of politics, the economy, and what is best for the American people.

MV: Is there any advice you would give to a current student or graduating senior who is taking a similar path?

JK: Even if you don’t know what you want to do, the best part of going to a liberal arts school is that you can kind of learn along the way. Take as many classes from different departments as you can. You never know what you are good at until you try it, so that would be my first recommendation for students who don’t really know exactly what they want to do. My next suggestion is for students who do know what they want to do: the beauty of liberal arts is that we have so many departments and so many teachers that have skill sets in so many different academic arenas, so you should take the classes that you think will paint a picture. That’s the key for me. You want to be able to paint a full picture for whoever you are trying to work for and you want to have a wide array of academic fields that you can access at any point. You might go to an art gallery and maybe you took an art history class course; that’s something impressive and maybe you could use that knowledge with a client that you take out. You never know what will pop up in the world. What’s really important is for people to figure out what they’re passionate about, become an expert in it, and also don’t pigeonhole yourself into one thing. You have the beauty of taking all these different classes. I was a political science major and now I’m in the financial sector; it ended up working out for me because of my wide array of classes.