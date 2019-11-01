CHAS Inclusive Leadership Symposium

March 26-27, 2020

hosted by

Vassar College

Poughkeepsie NY

Over the past two decades, CHAS has partnered with fifty higher education institutions working to build more inclusive campuses that cultivate the success of students from underrepresented backgrounds.

Student success relies on the important work of faculty and staff in a wide array of support roles across campus. Institutional transformation thus requires academic and administrative leaders to acknowledge and address the assets, needs and growth opportunities of these employees.

Inclusive leadership offers an approach to leveraging the diverse talents, experiences and perspectives of all team members, building positive work cultures, and supporting employees in advancing their own understandings of diversity and best practices for inclusion and equity. Such an approach strategically positions colleges to attract and retain diverse and uniquely qualified faculty and staff, thereby strengthening both teaching and administration.

This professional development symposium will feature a keynote address (TBD), highlight existing inclusive leadership and professional development initiatives at multiple member institutions, and offer opportunities for networking and sharing of information and best practices. We invite academic and administrative leaders from all sectors of your institution to attend, as we collectively strive to positively impact communities within and beyond our campuses.