The Consortium on High Achievement and Success
proudly presents
2020 CHAS Student of Color Conference
April 3 – 5, 2020
hosted by
Oberlin College
Oberlin OH
Hotel Information
Hyatt Place Crocker Park
2020 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145
To book online, use the online booking link. To book by phone, dial 440.871.3100, ext 3. To receive the negotiated rate, please be sure to mention the “Oberlin College CHAS Conference” or provide the code, “G-CHAS.”
Please note that guests have until Wednesday, March 4th, to book within the block at the Oberlin College rate. Oberlin will provide shuttles from the hotel to campus.
Additional Information
More details regarding conference registration and presentation proposals will follow in early January.