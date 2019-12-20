The Consortium on High Achievement and Success

proudly presents

2020 CHAS Student of Color Conference

April 3 – 5, 2020

hosted by

Oberlin College

Oberlin OH

Hotel Information

Hyatt Place Crocker Park

2020 Crocker Road

Westlake OH 44145

To book online, use the online booking link. To book by phone, dial 440.871.3100, ext 3. To receive the negotiated rate, please be sure to mention the “Oberlin College CHAS Conference” or provide the code, “G-CHAS.”

Please note that guests have until Wednesday, March 4th, to book within the block at the Oberlin College rate. Oberlin will provide shuttles from the hotel to campus.

Additional Information

More details regarding conference registration and presentation proposals will follow in early January.