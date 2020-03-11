With the formal characterization by the WHO of COVID-19 as a global pandemic and the declarations of emergency signed by the Governors of New York and Ohio, in conjunction with the strict travel restrictions being imposed by the vast majority of CHAS member institutions, we regret to announce that is no longer viable for us to hold the Inclusive Leadership Symposium at Vassar or the Student of Color Conference at Oberlin this Spring. Accordingly, BOTH EVENTS ARE BEING CANCELLED.

Please STAY TUNED for further details in the weeks to come on how we will be compensating for these lost opportunities through means of both virtual and in-person engagements.