In response to the COVID pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year.

The 2020 Annual Representatives Meeting will take place online, on the afternoon of June 11 (1p – 4p Eastern).

Please STAY TUNED for further details on this and additional virtual engagements in 2020. The next student conference is currently slated to be hosted by Carleton College, tentatively scheduled for April 9-11, 2021.