Writing Prompt #6

The movie “Saving Private Ryan” shows the hardships of leadership that Captain Miller must face. One of these decisions led him to let a German walk because he couldn’t take the prisoner with him but also couldn’t kill him for there is a law that a soldier can’t kill an enemy that surrenders. Miller decided that letting this man walk was the right thing to do morally and it led to bad outcomes for the unit and Captain Miller himself. I agree with that statement that Captains Millers decision to let the German walk was a bad leadership decision that led to bad outcomes for the unit and Captain Miller.

Captain Miller was trying to set a good example for his soldiers by doing the right thing and by following the law which seems like the right thing to do but he didn’t consider what would happen to the German soldier. There was so much uncertainty to where that German would end up and what would happen to him. By sending him walking in the direction of the Americans Miller thought that he would get picked up by their own and all would be good. But he didn’t predict that the German would pick him up and put him back into circulation. By killing him on the spot that uncertainty would have been gone and there wouldn’t have to be a second thought about the German and what would become of him. By killing him there would have been only one outcome and that would have been the end of it. It would have given his men moral and justice for the killing of their medic and they would continue on their journey with their hatred focus on the Germans instead of it focused on Private Ryan for having the mission in the first place or on Miller for not killing the German. If they had killed that German, then and there that German wouldn’t be in the battle towards the end of the movie and wouldn’t kill the majority of the unit. If that German were killed there is no guarantee but the probability of Miller and his men being alive at the end of the movie would by higher. What Miller should have done is kill the German but make it clear to his men that it is morally wrong and illegal but, in this case, it is the only option to ensure or know the outcome of the German.

In the movie “Platoon” when the soldiers reached the village and found many weapons and enough rice to supply the Vietnamese Army, the Americans showed poor leadership which led to poor decisions by the soldiers and the sergeants. The soldiers gathered many of the villagers and in the process, one villager was beaten to death and another shot by Staff Sargent Barnes. This leadership and the actions done by the leadership figures condemns the soldiers to take their anger out on the villagers for the war itself. These killing were done for no reason but for anger towards the Vietnamese army. This scene from “Platoon” does change my opinion and thoughts about the whether the leadership and decisions made in this situation were bad compared to the situation in “Saving Private Ryan”. The soldiers in “Platoon” were so ok with killing the innocent villager, it seemed as if they were blood thirsty. This behavior of the soldiers was led on by the leadership of the platoon especially after Barnes publicly shot a Vietnamese woman. There was no reason or purpose for killing which breaks the law and is immoral and killing the villager doesn’t help their mission at all. Even though there weren’t consequences to the actions I do believe they were bad decisions due to the fact that they were not justified, and the sergeants couldn’t care less about it. They should not have killed those villagers.

For the movie “Saving Private Ryan” Captain Miller should have killed the German while in “Platoon” the American soldiers and sergeants shouldn’t have not killed the Vietnamese villagers. For Captain Miller even though he let the German walk, which was the bad decision, if he were to kill the German, he would have had a justified reason and it would have benefitted his unit and himself in the long run. Also, Miller would have allowed himself some relief because by letting the German walk it is unknown where he would end up but by killing him there isn’t uncertainty. Miller decision in the movie was a bad decision which led to bad outcomes. The soldiers and sergeants in “Platoon” had no justification which stemmed from bad leadership and the villagers that were killed were innocent people who had nothing to do with the war. These decisions made by the sergeants to shoot villagers and ignore what their soldiers were doing to villagers was a bad leadership decision which led to their soldiers acting out. If the situations were flipped and the events were to occur, then I feel all would be fine but, in the cases, they were faced both had bad decisions and did the opposite of what they should have done.