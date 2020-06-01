Upcoming Webinar Talks, titles to be confirmed

July 1, 7:00 pm Sam McAward, Reproductive Justice

July 9, 7:00 pm Brittany Mancini, on the 19th Amendment

July 14, Tracey Sondik. Mindfulness and Self Care.

July 23, 7:00 pm Annie Murray, Every Mother Counts. Infant Mortality and Death in Childbirth

July 29, 12:00 noon, Jennifer Lopez, Interval House. Domestic Violence and Victims’ Freedom of Choice

August 4, 10:00 am. Kamora Herrington, Kamora’s Cultural Corner.

August 12, 4:00 pm. Kathleen Chapman/Andrea Duarte. Gender role stereotypes and suicide prevention for women

August 26, 12:00 noon. Prof. Brittney Yancy. The role of Black women in the right to vote.