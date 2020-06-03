100 Years Later The Impact of Maternal Mental Health in the Age of COVID-19 and Racism

Zoom link for July 23

Dr. Annie Murray is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Neuropsychologist in San Diego, California. She is currently the Executive Director of the Intrepid Spirit Center, a multi-disciplinary Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) center. There, she specializes in trauma treatment, brain behavior, and the cognition of active duty service members with a history of TBI and combat trauma. Previously, Dr. Murray was the Head of Mental Health at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, where she was responsible for the delivery of mental health treatment at over 5 outpatient clinics.

Following the birth of her son, Annie experienced life-threatening complications, which later catalyzed her maternal health advocacy. She acts as the Advocacy and Community Liaison with the nonprofit organization Every Mother Counts, founded in 2010 by Christy Turlington-Burns to ensure a safer pregnancy and birth for every woman, everywhere. Dr. Murray has served on her hospital’s Perinatal Advisory Board and co-leads the Women’s Health Program at Naval Medical Center San Diego, the largest military treatment facility on the West coast; while continuing to use her lived post-partum experiences to speak out in local and national media.