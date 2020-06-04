Reproductive Justice Activism: Prioritizing Community Voices

Zoom link for July 1

Sam McCarthy is a senior Sociology major and Community Action minor at Trinity College who grew up in Vancouver, WA. She began her reproductive justice activism in college through working with NARAL Pro-Choice CT as part of the Community Action Gateway in 2018, and continued that work through an internship as part Community Learning Research Fellows in the fall of 2019. She is a co-author of a piece recounting her work with NARAL entitled “Coalition Building for Reproductive Justice: Hartford as a Site of Resistance against Crisis Pregnancy Centers” in the special Reproductive Justice issue of the journal Reflections which will be published this fall. In addition, she has served as the student intern and coordinator for the Green Dot Violence Prevention Strategy at Trinity since June 2018, is a member of the Student Government Association and currently serves as the President of Alpha Chi Omega, whose mission is dedicated to domestic violence awareness. Sam is planning to attend graduate school after finishing at Trinity and subsequently hopes to pursue a career with a reproductive justice focus.