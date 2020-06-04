Suffrage and Feminist Jurisprudence: 100 Years of Women’s Activism

Zoom link for July 9

Brittany Mancini is in her third year of law school at Quinnipiac University School of Law where she is the Part-Time Vice President of the Student Bar Association and a member of the Women’s Law Society. She received a M.A. in Criminal Justice from Boston University and a B.A. in Justice and Law Administration from Western Connecticut State University. Brittany also works full time as an administrative assistance for Comprehensive Neuropsychological Services. When Brittany is not working or studying she enjoys traveling, outdoor activities, and spending time with her four-year-old son, Benjamin.