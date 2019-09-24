New Campus Events Calendar

Last August we launched a new online public events calendar to help tell Trinity’s story through the array of events happening on campus. The public events calendar was designed to be an attractive and easy way to promote events to the campus community and beyond

Welcome to events.trincoll.edu/campus

This month we released an expanded version of that calendar—Trinity’s Campus Events Calendar—for the campus community. Not only does this expanded calendar include public events (like lectures, performances, and athletic events), it now includes events that reflect the variety of opportunities and activities for students, faculty, and staff.

Health and Fitness

Info Sessions

Meals and Receptions (non-dining hall meals)

Off-Campus Trips

Organization and Vendor Tables

Recreational Sports and Experiential Education

Social Gatherings

Student Group Meetings

Workshops and Presentation

The result is a dramatic expansion in the number of events that members of the campus community can find on the calendar. The goal is to help students, faculty, and staff find out what’s happening on campus and help event managers promote their events.

Training Users in the Calendar

One of the most important things we have heard from the campus community over the years is that events on the calendar have not always been descriptive or attractive. The new calendar is managed through an intuitive content management system that allows event owners to sign in and add details (images, descriptions, links, etc.). In the coming months we will be reaching out to event owners to provide training so that you will be empowered to add descriptive content to your events. It is important to understand that this is a two-step process.

First, events are booked using EMS

Second, log into the calendar and add the descriptive details to attract attendees

Look for upcoming messages inviting you to participate in a training opportunity. You can always be in touch with us if you’re ready to get started now.

Update on Trinity Today

Our office is busy with building a new Trinity Today, which we expect to release later in the semester. This will include

a reimagined Trinity Today website

a tool for faculty and staff to publish their own announcements

a return to daily (and later, your choice of frequency) emails

After our campus survey about communications preferences, it was very clear that email pushes about events and announcements are important, and we’re working hard on the mechanisms to bring that back.

As always, we welcome your ideas, questions, and feedback, and we hope to hear from you. You can contact us using the form below, or feel free to send an email.

Photo by ian dooley on Unsplash