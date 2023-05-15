Mixed By Arree Chung

Children’s picture books are an important vehicle for teaching and portraying topics that may otherwise be too advanced for the students. Mixed, by Arree Chung, is a short book about embracing differences and treating each other with kindness. A. Chung can convey a story of equality through small colorful figures that emphasize that someone should not be judged by their appearance, and being unique should be a positive attribute. The story begins with a society that has three different colored kinds of people: red, blue, and yellow. Each of the colors has defining attributes such as “yellow are the brightest”, and “red are the loudest” (Chung, 4). The story progresses as the colors decide to live separately after the red people claim they were “the best”, however, eventually a yellow and blue figure meet, fall in love, and after some public scrutiny, they have a child, Green. This breaking of the status quo was the beginning of all the colors integrating, sharing love, and eventually, more new colors were made until the city began to resemble a colorful rainbow.

Mixed emphasizes key elements of critical literacy including questioning societal norms and equality; these key features of the text will drive the lesson forward. The objective of the lesson would be for students to independently recognize how the story parallels real life. By doing so students will identify important life lessons such as questioning societal norms, not judging someone by their appearance, not letting outside hate hurt your self-esteem or your relationships, and how integration is beneficial for all, all in addition to the overarching lesson that we should not be separated based on our appearance. I would pursue this lesson by jumping right into the text to begin unveiling the differences between characters until the time when the colors begin to live separately. This point would be where I ask students their opinions as well as open the floor to real-life connections to this topic of the book. I would continue this trend until the two colors meet, then ask the students’ opinion of them breaking societal norms. I would continue this thought when the colors are scrutinized by their peers, asking the students how they would feel if that was them and if is it okay to judge and be rude to those being different from you or the normal. After this point in the story, the intentions of the story become more obvious as the figures accept and begin to love the new colors, create new ones, and grow their new colorful city.

This story connects to the objectives of Critical Literacy as described by Ira Shor. Shor defines Critical Literacy as a tool that “challenges the status quo in an effort to discover alternative paths for self and social development” (Shor, 2), and Mixed by A. Chung does exactly that. The story vividly shows two characters breaking the status quo and creating an alternate life for themselves apart from the values that society holds. The characters not only discovered an alternative path of self-development but created a new social norm of social development. Shor expands on this sentiment that Critical Literacy should be “a dream of a new society against the power now in power” (Shor, 2). The story challenges the notion of segregation pushed by society and completely changes the demographic of the city to reflect a more inclusive society. Mixed exemplifies Critical Literacy through its clever ways of challenging the status quo and expressing inclusivity in direct contrast with societal norms.

Citation:

Shor, Ira (1999) “What is Critical Literacy?,” Journal of Pedagogy, Pluralism, and Practice: Vol. 1 : Iss. 4 , Article 2. Available at: https://digitalcommons.lesley.edu/jppp/vol1/iss4/2

Chung, A. (2018). Mixed. Macmillan Children’s Books. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mn0ep5u0kZo