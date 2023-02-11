For a long time now Zoom has been sending release notes to the e-mail account I used to register. I didn’t want this and so I scrolled to the bottom looking for a way to unsubscribe, but found nothing. I also searched the web where I found information on unsubscribing from meeting notifications, but nothing about the release note e-mails. Today I finally figured out how to unsubscribe.

At the top of the message there is the phrase:

An article was added to the section Zoom Releases by Date.

If you click on the link, it will take you to a page with the title Zoom Releases by Date. Look to the right of the title for a button labeled “Following”. Click on it and a menu will drop down. Choose “Unfollow”.

It seems that “Zoom Releases By Date” is a channel on the support site and to “follow” it means to receive notices of postings by e-mail.