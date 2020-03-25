Where Did Sputnik Get its Name?

On October 5, 1957, the Soviet newspaper Pravda announced that the

Soviet Union had launched a 184 pound object into Earth orbit. That first

satellite has since come to be known in the English-speaking world as

Sputnik. In the West it is now widely assumed that the Soviets chose that

name for their satellite because “sputnik” means “fellow traveler.” This

belief is mistaken.

The world first heard about the launch from a brief report in a side

column on the front page of Pravda. Under the bland headline “Tass

Report” there was a dry description of the long standing speculation in the

scientific community about the possibility of creating “an artificial

Earth satellite.” Only in paragraph three did they come to the point,

stating that the Soviet Union has brought this dream to fruition. The

article went on to give a few facts and figures about the new satellite.

No name for the satellite was mentioned.

Despite the fact that Pravda buried the lede, the announcement created

an international sensation. Foreign papers announced the event the same

day in blaring front page headlines. The next day, as Soviet leaders

realized what a propaganda coupe this was, Pravda dedicated

the entire front page to coverage under the full-width headline

“The World First Artificial Satellite of Earth Was Made in the Soviet

Union!”. Articles above the fold included “A Triumph of Soviet Science

and Technology” and “The Most Impudent Dreams of Mankind Become Reality”.

In 1957 the word “satellite” needed to be qualified with the adjective

“artificial.” Up to then this word referred primarily to natural satellites

such the Earth’s moon. Thus the Pravda’s clunky phrase “artificial

satellite of Earth”.

Because they were dealing with a new concept the Western press struggled

with what to call this “artificial satellite”. In the first few days it

was call “an artificial satellite of Earth” as Pravda had, but

it was also called “the device” and even “the Red moon”.

In Washington, journalist [?] was asked for suggestions for

a less awkward description. He took the phrase искустественый

спутник Земли (artificial satellite of Earth) from Pravda,

kept only the key word, and left it untranslated: sputnik. The

suggestion was soon widely adopted and Sputnik became the Western name

of the Soviet satellite.

However, awareness continued for some time that Sputnik was not a formal

name. For example, after the Soviet Union launched a second artificial

satellite, an article in Scientific American discussed

tracking them and included a graph with lines labeled Sputnik I and

Sputnik II, but in the body of the article they were referred to as The First

Satellite and The Second Satellite.

“Sputnik” never attained the status of a proper name in Russian and

probably never will since the idea of a sputnik called

Sputnik would be silly. The Russian-language press continues to refer

to Sputnik I simply as “the first artificial sputnik of Earth”

(note the lower case) and to report on the launch of American sputniki.

But whence the idea that “Sputnik” is an imaginative name chosen because

it means “fellow traveler”? This is a misunderstanding. While sputnik

does mean “fellow traveler”, it was already the standard Russian word

for astronomical objects which orbit a parent body. The Moon is Earth’s

sputnik. The idea that the term was invented for the Soviet space

program may be traceable to an article in the New York Times

of October 6, 1957 entitled Soviet ‘Sputnik’ Means A

Traveler’s Traveler.

The English word “satellite” has a similar origin. It once meant an

attendant of a person of importance. Imagine the confusion which could

have occurred if the US had launched the first artificial satellite and

neglected to name it. It is only a slight stretch to imagine the Soviet

press writing, “the Americans named their sputnik Satellite which

means ‘an entourage member’.”

In conclusion, the belief that the Soviets named their satellite Sputnik

after the Russian word for “fellow traveler” is false even though that

is the literal meaning of the word sputnik. They called it

“sputnik” because that is the normal Russian word for satellite. Naming

it “Sputnik” would have been silly. When they failed to name it at all

the Western press stepped in and named in Sputnik from the Russian word

for satellite.

