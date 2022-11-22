Feminizing Politics

Lovenduski, Joni. Feminizing Politics. Polity, 2005.

The author describes how women are closely watched and will be recognzied for both positives and negatives. Lovenduski explores the opinions about the feminization of politics. When policy is successfully enacted by women it is greatly noticed, but at the same time, if policy is not successfully being passed, then female politicians are accused of failure. This study and critique focuses particualry on the feminization of politics in Britain. The Author goes into great detail about the debates of women in politics; including equality of representation of men and women, the importance of gender to the study of politics, and comparing Britain to other countries and regions in the world. This source will be helpful in the theory of a research project because the author talks a fair amount about different views and opinions regarding women in politics. Because Lovenduski brings to light the polariztaion of women in politics, particulalry when enacting policy, the reader further undertsands the adversity women in politics must face.