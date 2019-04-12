The Disparities and Hypocrisies in the World of Education

The first screenshot shows the homes in Lower Marion, an affluent suburb in Pennsylvania. Underneath, there is a picture of run-down homes in South Philadelphia. One can clearly deduce from these photos that there is a stark difference in wealth in these two communities. However, the director of this film makes it abundantly clear that these two communities are far from equal, and therefore their public schools are far from equal, by ultimately using music and light to convey this message. In the scene in which the houses of Lower Marion are shown, there is an underscore of light classical music while journalist, Dale Mezzacappa, discusses the way public schools are funded in America. Additionally, this scene was shot on a particularly sunny day, perpetuating the symbol of wealth. As Mezzacappa begins to describe how property taxes “determine how much money is spent on your child’s education and [how the system] is designed to give advantages to people who already have advantages,” the light classical music becomes heavier (Mondale, Backpack Full of Cash, 1:14:11- 1:14:20). Following this explanation, we are hit with very dark music while we are shown the rundown apartments in South Philadelphia on a particularly gloomy day. These two scenes, put together, ultimately supplement the point the documentary is trying to make: the education system, specifically the public-school system, is not equal for all. This is also why they matter; they add to the aforementioned message of the film.

With any film, there are groups of people who either hate it or love it; Backpack Full of Cash is no exception. What is extraordinarily interesting is Jeanne Allen, the founder of the Center for Education Reform, appears in the documentary and still is in the camp of people who greatly dislike it. Allen’s presence in said film is not overwhelming as there is only a nine-second clip of her speaking. Nevertheless, it is important to note that this one soundbite led to the naming of the documentary, which is something Allen is not pleased about (Allen, 2017). Allen “believes the filmmakers [used] the comment out of context by stressing the idea that the backpack full of cash would then go to line the pockets of corporate interests” (Walsh, 2017). In addition, she believes the film “portrays charter schools and other choices in an inaccurately negative light” (Toppo, 2017). Moreover, Allen expresses her disdain for the documentary, citing it as hypocritical due to Matt Damon being the narrator ( Allen, 2017). Matt Damon decided to enroll his children in a private school while also being a staunch advocate for public schools. By doing this, Allen argues that “Damon [is] [taking] a very public stand against education opportunity,” which, in turn, is hypocritical due to his aforementioned choice, in her mind ( Allen, 2017).

