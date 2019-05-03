Too Little Too Late? An In-depth Look at How Trinity Presidents Have Attempted to Bridge the Divide Between the College and the City of Hartford

The history of town-gown relationships is one of great complexity. While some colleges and universities have found common ground with their respective cities, others are still struggling to do so. Therefore, over the last twenty years, colleges and universities have attempted to bridge this divide. This, however, has proven to be an extraordinarily difficult feat as there are many factors that contribute to this disunity. Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut knows this arduous task all too well. The Trinity administration, along with Trinity students, recognize the dysfunction in our relationship with Hartford. As a result, presidents, both past and present, have attempted to fix it. Nevertheless, they all have used various methods in order to do so. Therefore, what strategies have Trinity Presidents used in their attempts to build or mend relationships with Hartford from the 1980s to 2000, to today? This essay will concentrate on three presidents who were in office for more than one year during the 1980s-2000, and from 2014-the present (James English, Tom Gerety, Evan Dobelle, and Joanne Berger Sweeney).

All four of these Trinity presidents recognized the importance of establishing a good relationship with Hartford. Nevertheless, they each went about it in different ways. President English and President Gerety were dreamers in a way. Their ideas were rather lofty and, while some curriculum ideas and the strengthening of economic partnerships materialized, concrete building projects did not. This is not to say that the plans of Dobelle and Berger-Sweeney were not grand or risky either. What sets them apart from English’s and Gerety’s plans, however, is the simple fact that their ideas resulted in the successful creation of academic programs and the successful construction of extraordinarily expensive building projects. Nevertheless, it is important to add that these pre-established relationships with Hartford organizations helped in making Dobelle’s and Berger-Sweeney’s construction projects possible.

Brief History of Trinity College and Hartford

Originally located in the heart of downtown Hartford, Trinity College was greatly valued by the residents of Hartford. In 1878, after being in downtown for 55 years, Trinity “moved to its present location southwest of downtown [near Frog Hollow], and the campus, modeled on Oxford and Cambridge” (Farish, 1994). Frog Hollow attracted many immigrants due to the number of “factory jobs” (Farish, 1994). However, in the 1970s, an influx of Puerto Ricans relocated to Frog Hollow, and, coincidentally, factories moved due to financial reasons. Following the lead of the factories, Trinity College professors, who once resided on Vernon Street, moved “to the suburbs as burglaries and prostitution became more prevalent” (Farish, 1994). Consequently, HART, the Hartford Areas Rally Together organization, was formed in order to tackle and prevent the further destruction of the area. Furthermore, SINA, the Southside Institutions Neighborhood Alliance, was also assembled under the supervision of a Trinity president. Both of these programs, along with the Frog Hollow Revitalization Strategy Committee, “which included Gerety and the presidents of Hartford Hospital and the Institute of Living,” attempted to fix the issues of Hartford (Farish, 1994).

These issues included gang warfare and prostitution, which both ran rampantly throughout the 1990s. The violence that emerged threatened the safety of Hartford and Trinity students. As a result, following “a string of crimes and gang-related murders in the neighborhood,” Trinity College, along with the support of SINA, decided to close Vernon Street to through traffic (Frahm, 1997). In doing so, members of the Hartford community felt unwanted by Trinity students and the administration, forging an even greater wedge between both communities. However, as Trinity began to reacquaint itself with the surrounding neighborhood in 1997, with the help of President Evan Dobelle, the administration made the decision to “reopen the street as a campus drive and make it the college’s main entrance” (Frahm, 1997).

Cross Perceptions

This aforementioned wedge between Trinity and Hartford can be attributed to not only the initial closing of Vernon Street but also the “stark differences in the demographics” (Sweeney, 2019). As seen in Graph 1: Racial Disparities Between Trinity College and Hartford, CT, Trinity’s population of white students is far greater than any other category.

The Hartford community, on the other hand, has a very large Latino and Black population, as seen in the same aforementioned graph. The racial barrier between both communities is seen by both parties as insurmountable. Additionally, due to discriminatory beliefs, a portion of Trinity students do not see Hartford as an asset to the college. Therefore, many a student do not feel the need to tend to this relationship. As a result, a great portion of Hartford residents has little interest in working with Trinity. Often times, residents “perceive [the institution] as the wealthy castle on the hill” that has only wealthy, white students who are not interested in any kind of interaction with their city (Sweeney, 2019). Although this an unfortunate way to be perceived, Trinity can only blame themselves due to the many mistakes we have made in our interactions with Hartford.

James English’s Plan (1981-1989)

After having a rather extensive career in finance at the Connecticut Bank & Trust Company, English became the president of Trinity College in 1981. In his strategic plan, former President English saw the jewel that is Hartford and believed it should be used instead of ignored. Consequently, English “placed particular emphasis on Trinity’s urban location” and on making programs that directly brought together the city and the college (Knapp, 2000, p. 468). However, in order to do this and implement these various programs, English needed to call for “a new capital campaign” in order to fund his plan for the city (Knapp, 2000, p. 469). After completing a victorious and rather incredible capital campaign, English was able to begin repairing the troubled Hartford-Trinity relationship.

During his inaugural speech, English highlighted and reaffirmed that “the College would continue to cooperate with Hartford Hospital and the Institute of Living […] [to] encourage faculty and staff to make their homes nearby” (Knapp, 2000, 468). Additionally, English stated he would work to ensure that Hartford residents felt welcome on campus in addition to developing a different curriculum that focuses on urban identity (Knapp, 2000,p. 468). The following year, in 1982, “President English announced his strategic plan that was comprised of three projects. Project III specifically focused on the Harford-Trinity relationship (Knapp, 2000 p. 469). Through conference with other administrators, English’s “proposals for strengthening Trinity’s relationship with Hartford included further cooperative involvement with other institutions in a variety of efforts through SINA, maintenance of an open campus, and additional efforts on the part of the College to ‘integrate itself more fully with the cultural and intellectual life of Greater Hartford’.” (Knapp, 2000, p. 469). SINA, an organization spearheaded by President Theodore Lockwood in 1977, is “ a partnership between Connecticut’s Children’s Medical Center, Hartford Hospital, and Trinity College” (SINA, 2014). While these aforementioned programs are important in creating a harmonious relationship with Hartford, many of them were already established by other presidents; English simply reinforced them for the coming years.

In continuation of English’s endeavors, the Project III committee, headed by Gerald Hansen, who was the Director of Alumni and College relations, called attention to “several actions the College could take that would have a positive impact on its relationship with the city” (Knapp, 2000, p. 483). Hansen’s ideas comprised of

1) establishing an Office of Urban Affairs, which would centralize all community relations activities, both academic and administrative; 2) providing incentives to encourage members of the faculty and administration to take a more active role in community service activities; 3) improving the physical aspects of the College’s immediate neighborhood by helping renovate housing stock in the one-block area surrounding the campus; […] 7) increasing the involvement of the College with the Hartford public school system (Knapp, 2000, p. 483-484)

As a result of these important goals being announced and through “the [Project III] Committee’s recommendations, and working closely with SINA, the College undertook a number of initiatives during the 1980s and early 1990s directed at enhancing city-college relations” (Knapp, 2000, p. 484). In order to oversee these initiatives, President English hired Francis X. Hartmann as his assistant. Prior to coming to Trinity in 1983, Hartmann was the Director of the Hartford Institute for Criminal and Social Justice (Knapp, 2000, p. 484). With their already established partnership with SINA, Trinity was given the opportunity to help efforts that involved

mortgage program for employees of SINA institutions interested in purchasing homes in the immediate neighborhood; the rehabilitation of housing stock directly as well as through a Neighborhood Housing Improvement Program, continued involvement with the Broad Park Development Corporation, and the formation of the Park Street Development Corporation; the establishment of the Frog Hollow Revitalization Committee (Knapp, 2000, p. 484).

Furthermore, with the help of SINA, Trinity had the opportunity to create a “partnership” with local public schools in the areas, which served as a catalyst for “community relations efforts” (Knapp, 2000, p. 485). These efforts included the creation of a daycare on Trinity’s campus and giving more opportunities for students to get involved in service-learning programs. Through English’s work with SINA, there was “significant progress [in regard to] improved housing and outreach” (Hartford Courant 2001).

While an incredibly savvy fundraiser, President English could also be seen as a dreamer. After living in working Hartford for so many years, he identified how important it was for Trinity and Hartford to get along with one another, resulting in a copious amount of ideas of how one should go about this. Nonetheless, throughout English’s eight-year run at Trinity, he advanced the College’s relationship with SINA, which would later become instrumental in Dobelle’s strategy to revitalize the neighborhood and restore the College’s relationship with Hartford.

Tom Gerety’s Plan (1989-1944)

Similarly to President English’s plan to mend the Hartford-Trinity relationship, President Tom Gerety continued to strengthen ties between Hartford organizations. Additionally, Gerety placed a strong focus on changing Trinity students’ perception of Hartford through the curriculum. In other words, he believed that the way to change Hartford-Trinity relations started with Trinity; students needed to be introduced to “urban themes” in the classroom in order to gain a better understanding of the city around them. While there was a significant push for change in the curriculum, Gerety also continued to work with Hartford Hospital and SINA.

Taking office in the fall of 1989, following the retirement of President English, Tom Gerety became president. Gerety acknowledged the importance of Trinity and Hartford working together as a unit, comparing the town-gown relationship to that of an “Italian or Greek city-state” (Knapp, 2000, p. 488). Furthermore, in English fashion, Gerety promised that under his administration, Trinity would continue working with Hartford Hospital and the Institute of Living (Knapp, 2000, pp. 468, 488). In order to accomplish all that was proposed, he assembled a committee to oversee his strategic plan for the coming years. The committee established five goals, the majority of them including the Hartford community. English declared Trinity would embark on the difficult feat of “enhancing external perceptions of Trinity by, among other things, seeking to reshape the on-campus culture; and developing and articulating ‘a comprehensive vision of what Trinity seeks from and will contribute to the surrounding metropolitan area,’.” (Knapp, 2000, p. 488). To further develop the idea of working with Hartford, “three institutional objectives” were created to lead Trinity down the right path. These objectives included the introduction of far more “urban themes” into the curriculum and supporting students and faculty members “to broaden their educational horizons by seeking ways to learn from, and contribute to, Trinity’s metropolitan surroundings” (Knapp, 2000, p. 490). In order to accomplish a couple of these goals, Gerety also stressed the need for community service in his Strategic Plan, which he planned to achieve through the “First-Year Program” (Knapp, 2000, p. 490). What’s more, Gerety designated Eddie A. Perez, who would later become the mayor of Hartford, as Trinity’s Director of Community Relations. Perez immediately started fulfilling his duties by continuing to strengthen the College’s relationship with SINA (Knapp, 2000, p. 491). Perez also “forged closer ties with HART [Hartford Area Rally Together] – a relationship with HART staff members have said was often distant and adversarial in the past” (Farish & Courant, 1994).

In all, President Gerety worked to change the curriculum at Trinity by adding “urban themes” in hopes of providing students with a better understanding of the city. At the same time, Gerety and Perez worked together to support the ongoing relationships that Trinity had established with HART and SINA. This ultimately helped Dobelle and Berger-Sweeney’s plans for the city.

Evan Dobelle’s Plan (1995-2001)

President Evan Dobelle took a different approach in the way in which he worked to improve the College’s relationship with Hartford. Still acknowledging the important fact that we must interact with the city at a much higher rate than in past years, Dobelle contended that the College must take the initiative to advance our relationship with Hartford. Consequently, Dobelle developed a proposal that “Trinity, Hartford Hospital, Connecticut Public Television and Radio, and other institutions, would undertake to ‘revitalize these neighborhoods and this city through….community-building…[, and] create a village of learning’.” (Knapp, 2000, p. 502). Beginning with relatively smaller ideas, President Dobelle pushed for a curriculum that involved urban components in a similar fashion to English and Gerety. This urban-oriented curriculum comprised of The Cities Program, a selective program for first-year students that gives students the opportunity to research cities and other “urban issues” (The Cities Program via Trinity College). Dobelle’s course of action was to create classes that connected “the College, the City of Hartford, and cities around the world” (Knapp, 2000, p. 504). Taking this one step further, Dobelle “was preparing to develop ‘new courses and expand such successful educational programs as the Community Learning Initiative and move them toward the center of the Trinity educational experience’.” (Knapp, 2000, p. 504). In addition, he was in the process of developing the “Health Studies Fellowship Program” that links “Trinity faculty and students with nearby hospitals and doctors in seminars, colloquia, and hands-on experiential learning outside the classroom” (Knapp, 2000, p. 504).

In order to do more than link the College with Hartford partnerships, Dobelle needed to increase Trinity’s capital, which he accomplished. With the money raised, Dobelle started a “partnership between Trinity and its institutional neighbors, city, state, and federal government, foundations and corporations, and community and neighborhood groups” to create a ‘village of learning’ (Knapp, 2000, p. 508). Through the said partnership, Dobelle determined this village, later known as the ‘Learning Corridor,’ should be built on the land that was once home to the “Connecticut Transit Company” (Knapp, 2000, p. 508). Dobelle planned to build “three new schools (a Montessori magnet elementary school, a public middle school, and an inter-district mathematics, science, and technology high school resource center joined with a performing arts academy)” in the Learning Corridor (Knapp, 2000, p. 508). His plan came to fruition on July 31, 1997.

The creation of the Learning Corridor was an impressive undertaking. However, it is important to note that the building of the Learning Corridor was not just for Hartford, it was for Trinity as well. Many prospective families, as well as current families, were afraid of Hartford. The abandoned bus station did not help to assuage these feelings. Therefore, by creating a system of schools, the neighborhood instantly became more inviting, thus giving Trinity an edge and making it “more competitive” (DeJesus & Mason, 1999).

The work that President Dobelle did for the Hartford-Trinity relationship was nothing short of brilliant because, as one unnamed Hartford resident described, ‘he really [put]his money where his mouth is’ (Frahm, 1997). Dobelle’s ability to do this was impart due to Trinity’s relationship with Hartford Hospital. The Hospital joined forces with Trinity and a few other programs to create the Learning Corridor. In other words, the preexisting relationship between the Hospital and Trinity helped Dobelle’s plans materialize.

The Attack of Christopher Kenny

The attack of Christopher Kenny happened during the presidency of James Jones in 2012. However, this essay will not be focusing on the work of Jones. Still, the events and discussions following the attack are important and directly correlate to the way Trinity students perceive Hartford. Furthermore, it provides the reader with an understanding of the state of the Hartford-Trinity relationship, and, therefore, what Joanne Berger-Sweeney was passed down when she came to Trinity in 2014.

Despite the efforts of James English, Tom Gerety, and Evan Dobelle to mend the Hartford-Trinity relationship throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the tension between the communities was still very much alive, as seen through the Christopher Kenny incident. On March 4th, 2012, Christopher Kenny, a Trinity student, was brutally attacked while walking home. Following the assault, the people of Trinity voiced their concerns and argued for the building of a fence surrounding the campus, fifteen years after President Evan Dobelle called for the reopening of Vernon Street (Morr, 2012, p.5). While this Trump-like response was not even entertained by the administration, some students felt it was a necessary next step. Simply put, many a student were worried about their safety and took it upon themselves to openly voice it. Although a sizable amount of students aligned themselves with this belief, others disagreed and said they did, in fact, believe the campus was safe, acknowledging that we live in a city and crime happens (Morr, 2012, p.3). This perspective was an important one for Hartford residents to hear, for they have constantly been barraged with students making large and disparaging claims about a city they know very little about. Nonetheless, these comments by students and previous actions taken by the administration, have left the residents of Hartford with a foul taste in their mouths, unsurprisingly.

Joanne Berger-Sweeney’s Plan (2014-Present)

Knowing there is great strain between Hartford and Trinity, Berger-Sweeney recognized the importance of coming together as a community. Furthermore, she sees partnerships between the community as something that “can provide [Trinity] students with real-world learning experiences that will prepare them for life after college and instill in them the responsibility to be active, informed citizens” (Berger-Sweeney, 2019). Her point-of-view is very similar to that of her predecessor, Evan Dobelle; both presidents had a plan to unite Trinity students and students from Hartford together. In order to accomplish this, Berger-Sweeney rented space in the Constitution Plaza located in downtown Hartford. There, a program called the Liberal Arts Action Lab emerged. The Action Lab matches both Trinity students and faculty with students from Capital Community College, with the purpose of critically exploring “local challenges” (Holahan, 2018).

Additionally, in the fall of 2018, the Berger-Sweeney administration began the Center for Hartford Engagement and Research, abbreviated to CHER. The group consists of bringing together “five community engagement programs at the College” (Bringing Together Five Community Engagement Programs, 2018). These five programs are “Community Learning, Community Service and Civic Engagement, Liberal Arts Actions Lab, Trinfo.Café, and the Urban Educational Initiative” (Bringing Together Five Community Engagement Programs, 2018). All of these programs have the mission of “[enabling] deeper and more effective collaboration and strengthened connections between Trinity College and the Hartford community” (Sweeney, 2019). Therefore, during the 2018-2019 school year, “more than 20 courses will be community learning courses, working closely with the members of the community” (Bringing Together Five Community Engagement Programs, 2018). In addition to the community learning based courses, the Office Community Service and Civic Engagement, will hold its annual “Do it Day,” a day dedicated to community service in the Hartford community (Bringing Together Five Community Engagement Programs, 2018).

The Berger-Sweeney administration has also established a “Public Humanities Collaborative,” which provides summer opportunities for students to work with Trinity faculty and local cultural and historical institutions to produce humanities scholarship and new exhibits and public projects in Hartford (Public Humanities Collaborative).

In all, Berger-Sweeney has attempted to change the tension-filled relationship between Hartford and Trinity College through the Liberal Arts Action Lab and other academic initiatives previously mentioned.

Conclusion

James English, Tom Gerety, Evan Dobelle, and Joanne Berger Sweeney have put a great deal of effort in fixing the relationship between Hartford and Trinity College. Nevertheless, their ideas and approaches are different, as detailed through this paper. Despite giving it the old college try, it would be incredibly naive to think that their efforts have totally and completely mended the relationship. A large majority of Trinity students and faculty and Hartford residents do not trust one another because “old habits and perceptions die hard, and some observers say Trinity’s embrace of Hartford is not all it could be, that the college’s engagement most often takes the form of an academic or social service exercise: such as, how can Trinity examine urban problems or help its downtrodden host city” (Holahan, 2018). This somewhat cold “embrace” of Hartford is quite apparent through Trinity’s website; in the fourth menu item under “Student Life” is “Campus Safety;” There is no comparable link there for “Greater Hartford,” which is another click away, buried under “Events & Activities.” The page “About Trinity” makes no mention of Hartford at all (Holahan, 2018). Furthering the notion that Trinity, the administration at least, fails to see the importance of Hartford and uses it only when it is convenient for the Trinity community, something the Hartford residents know to be true.

