Backpack Full of Cash video documentary, Monday April 8th 2019

Backpack Full of Cash, a video documentary about the privatization of public schools, will be shown on Monday April 8th from 6:30-8pm at McCook Auditorium, Trinity College, 300 Summit St, Hartford CT. This event is sponsored by the Educational Studies Program and the Office of Urban Educational Initiatives at Trinity College. Jack Dougherty and Robert Cotto Jr. will give a brief introduction to viewers. Open to the public.

About the film: Narrated by Matt Damon, this feature-length documentary explores the growing privatization of public schools and the resulting impact on America’s most vulnerable children. Filmed in Philadelphia, New Orleans, Nashville and other cities, BACKPACK FULL OF CASH takes viewers through the tumultuous 2013-14 school year, exposing the world of corporate-driven education “reform” where public education — starved of resources — hangs in the balance.

View the trailer: