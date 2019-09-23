Careers in Teaching and Youth Work: Advice from Trinity Alumni

Wednesday October 2nd, 2019, 6:30-7:30pm, in Grand Room, Career Development Center

Join us at this special event for Trinity College alumni to share advice with current students on different pathways to working with young people, whether in classrooms, counseling, or community organizations. Hartford-area alumni will join us in person, and others will join us via video conference. Professor Jack Dougherty will moderate the discussion. Co-sponsored by the Center for Student Success and Career Development and the Educational Studies Program. See also the Pathways to Teaching advising web pages. Open to the entire Trinity community.

Confirmed panelists:

Crisanne Colgan M’74

Nicole George ’18 earned her bachelor’s degree in Educational Studies and Psychology, with a minor in Legal Studies, from Trinity College. Currently she is working toward her Master of Social Work degree at Virginia Commonwealth University, where her concentration is in Clinical Practice, with a focus on providing counseling and therapy to refugee and immigrant children.

Brigit Rioual ’14 earned her bachelor’s degree in Educational Studies and Sociology at Trinity College. Currently she teaches lower elementary students at the Montessori Magnet School, a city-suburban interdistrict public school, located across from campus at the Learning Corridor.

Stacey Lopez ’11 earned her bachelor’s degree in Educational Studies, with a minor in Community Action, from Trinity College, and her Master of Social Work degree from the University of St. Joseph in 2017. Her internships and community learning experiences at Trinity College served as a strong catalyst for a career committed to facilitating diversity and equity when working with young people of color. Currently, she is the social worker at Opportunity Academy, a program of Our Piece of the Pie, Inc. in Hartford, CT where she supports over-aged and under-credited high school students in reaching their academic, personal, and career goals. In the past ten years, Stacey has had different roles that integrate her bicultural identity, youth development and education background, community building skills, and clinical training in the mental health and not for profit sectors. Prior to OPP, she worked as a licensed in-home clinician for youth and families at Wheeler Clinic and was a W.E.B. Du Bois Diversity Fellow at the Center for Counseling and Psychological Health at UMass-Amherst. Stacey also served as the Project Director for summer youth programs at the Christian Activities Council, Director of Youth Development at Billings Forge Community Works, and Program Coordinator for the Office of Community Service and Civic Engagement at Trinity College. She participates in the Latino Social Workers Network, which is a part of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW)-CT chapter and has recently joined Trinity College’s CHER Advisory board.

Cara Midlige ’17 earned her bachelor’s degree in Educational Studies, with a minor in Community Action, from Trinity College. She enrolled in Teach for America and currently teaches 3rd grade students at PS 86 in the Bronx, NYC.

Joseph Orosco ’19 earned his bachelor’s degree in Engineering and Urban Studies at Trinity College. He enrolled in Teach for America and currently teaches algebra to high school students in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Additional contributors:

Danyelle Doldoorian ’14 earned her bachelor’s degree in Educational Studies and Mathematics from Trinity College. She currently teaches mathematics and coaches high school students at the Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey.

Luke Forshaw ’03 earned his bachelor’s degree in Psychology at Trinity College, and also completed the elementary teacher certification program through the consortial program with the University of Saint Joseph. Current he is principal at Ox Ridge Elementary School in Darien, Connecticut.

Jason Symmes ’09 earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics from Trinity College, where he also served as a teaching assistant for Educational Studies. He enrolled in Citizen Schools, a non-profit AmeriCorps program, where he worked in a South Boston middle school and earned his master’s degree. Currently he teaches mathematics and coaches students at Methuen High School in Massachusetts.