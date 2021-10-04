Job: Visiting Assistant Professor of Educational Studies, Trinity College, Hartford CT

The interdisciplinary Educational Studies Program at Trinity College, located in the capital city of Hartford, Connecticut, invites applications for a visiting assistant professor. Funds are available for two separate positions. Candidates may apply for the Spring 2022 position (part-time salary to teach up to 2 courses, beginning in January 2022) and/or the 2022-23 position (full-time salary with benefits to teach 5 courses during the academic year). At the top of your cover letter, clearly state if you wish to apply for one or both positions.

The successful candidate will teach courses such as:

– the introductory Educ 200: Analyzing Schools course (with guidance from a faculty mentor, who will coordinate K-12 school placements)

– the capstone Educ 400: Senior Research Seminar to guide students on their independent research projects

– one or two 300-level courses in the candidate’s areas of specialization to enrich our undergraduate major

Applicants should be either ABD (for title of Visiting Lecturer) or hold a doctoral degree in education or a social science discipline (for title of Visiting Assistant Professor), and have college-level teaching experience. Excellent opportunities to collaborate with faculty colleagues across over thirty liberal arts departments and programs, the Center for Hartford Engagement and Research, the Center for Urban and Global Studies, the Center for Caribbean Studies, and more.

Please write a cover letter that is tailored to our job description, clearly state if you wish to be considered for one or both positions, describe at least one 300-level course you would teach, and also how your teaching addresses diversity, equity, and inclusion. At the bottom of your cover letter, add contact information for at least three references (who we will contact only if your application advances). Also include a CV, graduate school transcripts (unofficial copies are acceptable), sample syllabus and/or other evidence of teaching effectiveness. Apply online at Trinity College Human Resources.

Review of applications will begin on October 25th 2021 and continue until the position is filled. Search committee members are Professors Jack Dougherty, Stefanie Wong, and Elise Castillo.

Trinity College requires proof of COVID19 vaccination or an approved exemption prior to beginning employment.

Applicants who require an H-1 B visa cannot be considered for temporary positions. Applicants for non-tenure-track, temporary positions who require sponsorship for visas other than an H-1 B visa will be required to pay all costs associated with visa applications.

Trinity College is a coeducational independent, nonsectarian liberal arts college with approximately 2,200 undergraduate students and 200 faculty members, located in Hartford, Connecticut. Candidates should have a strong commitment to undergraduate and interdisciplinary teaching in a liberal arts context.

Trinity College is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to attracting and supporting faculty who fully represent the racial, ethnic, and cultural diversity of the United States. We seek applications from minorities, women, and other under-represented groups.