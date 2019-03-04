Pathways to Teaching and Youth Work: Advice from Trinity Alumni, March 12th 2019

Tuesday March 12, 2019 in McCook 201 conference room, 6:30-7:30pm

Join us for this special event for Trinity College alumni to share advice with current students on different pathways to working with young people, whether in classrooms or community organizations. Hartford-area alumni will join us in person, and others outside of Hartford will join us via Skype video conference. Professor Jack Dougherty will moderate the discussion. See also the the Pathways to Teaching advising web pages hosted by the Educational Studies Program.

Confirmed panelists (with more to come):

Elaina Rollins ’16 completed her bachelor’s degree in Educational Studies, and a minor in Legal Studies. She currently teaches 2nd grade at Achievement First North Brooklyn Prep Elementary School in Brooklyn, New York and received her master’s degree in childhood education from the Relay Graduate School of Education. Learn more about Achievement First Teachers in Residence program.

Emily Meehan ’16 graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Educational Studies. She was a Teach for America corps member and currently works as a 6th grade English/Language Arts teacher at Blackstone Valley Prep Middle School 1 in Central Falls, Rhode Island. Learn more about Teach for America.

Stacey Lopez ’10 earned her bachelor’s degree in Educational Studies, with a minor in Community Action, from Trinity College, and her Master of Social Work degree from the University of St. Joseph. Currently she works as an in-home clinician for youth and families at Wheeler Clinic in Hartford CT. Previously, she was a W.E.B. Du Bois Diversity Fellow at the Center for Counseling and Psychological Health at UMass-Amherst, Project Director for summer youth programs at the Christian Activities Council, Director of Youth Development at Billings Forge Community Works, and Program Coordinator for the Office of Community Service and Civic Engagement at Trinity College.

Veronica Armendariz ’16 completed her bachelor’s degree in Educational Studies. She currently is a paraprofessional and 12th grade advisor at Chicago Bulls College Prep in Chicago, IL, and is working toward her master’s degree in secondary mathematics from the Relay Graduate School of Education. Learn more about the Noble-Relay Teaching Residency program.

Begaeta Nukic Ahmić ’11 earned her bachelor’s degree in Educational Studies and Mathematics. After Trinity she completed the Teacher Certification Program for College Graduates (TCPCG) at the University of Connecticut, a full-time, one-year intensive master’s program that prepares college graduates to teach in a certification area. She currently teaches mathematics in Maryland.

Kate McEachern Bermingham ’07 graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Educational Studies and Psychology. She currently teaches at the Expeditionary Learning Academy at Moylan School (ELAMS), a Hartford public school near campus.

