Three Visiting Faculty to Join Ed Studies at Trinity

Three visiting faculty members will join the Educational Studies Program at Trinity College in 2022.

For Spring 2022, Professor Alexandra Lamb will join us as a Visiting Lecturer in Educational Studies to teach a new course, Educ 322: Leadership for Educational Change on Mondays 1:15-3:55pm. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in anthropology at Bowdoin, a Masters of Arts in Teaching from New York University, and plans to receive her Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of Connecticut in 2022. Her research uses organizational and institutional lenses to understand how schools and districts change with the introduction of educational technology programs. Specifically, she examines how educational leaders create conditions for positive change in the presence of technology that supports deeper learning, more equitable schooling, and better student outcomes. Her most recent work in the Journal of Educational Administration examines 1:1 technology as a feature of the educational infrastructure of school districts. Previously, she was an educator, leader, and technology integrator in K-12 schools.

Also for Spring 2022, Professor Megan Mackey will return to Trinity as a Visiting Associate Professor of Educational Studies to teach Educ 218: Special Education on Wednesdays 1:15-3:55pm. Dr. Mackey is an Associate Professor of Special Education at Central Connecticut State University, where she prepares pre-service teachers to work with students with disabilities in general and special education settings, and has taught introduction to special education, behavior management, assessment, learning disabilities, differentiation, curriculum design and adaptation, mathematics, reading, and educational psychology. Prior to her work at the university level, she was a middle school special education teacher.

During the 2022-23 academic year, Professor Britney Jones will join Trinity as a Visiting Assistant Professor of Educational Studies. She earned a Bachelor’s degree and a Master of Arts in Teaching degree from Brown University, and plans to receive her Ph.D. in the Learning, Leadership, and Education Policy program at the University of Connecticut in May 2022. Her dissertation research examines how teachers understand and enact Culturally Relevant Pedagogy, and one of her journal publications is “Preservice science teachers’ sociopolitical consciousness” in Science Education (2021). She previously taught fourth grade students for four years in Brooklyn, NY, and currently trains K-12 teachers in anti-racism and culturally relevant pedagogy workshops for the Capitol Region Education Council. In 2022-23 at Trinity, she will teach the Educ 200: Analyzing Schools introductory course and the Educ 400: Senior Research Seminar, and also offer a new 300-level research project seminar.